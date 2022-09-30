ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Save $120 On This At-Home Golf Simulator You Won't Find On Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. There's always room for improvement, and this at-home golf micro-simulator is only $129.99 (Reg. $249), saving you $120 off. During our Deal Days Event. The SLX MicroSim will help you when trying to improve that...
TECHNOLOGY
TMZ.com

Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million in Robotic Pizza Company

Jay-Z is eyeing a new blueprint these days -- the evolution of pizza making and delivery ... all carried out by robots!!!. The hip-hop entrepreneur's venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners recently invested $16.5 million into California-based Stellar Pizza ... a mobile-truck company with a unique twist on flipping pies.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy