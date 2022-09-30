ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two hit-and-runs kill one pedestrian and injure another

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
A hit-and-run injured a pedestrian with a walker on Thursday September 29 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Wheat Ridge Police Department

Two separate hit-and-runs occurred on Thursday night in Lakewood and Wheat Ridge, killing one pedestrian and injuring another.

In Lakewood at 7 p.m., a vehicle headed westbound hit and killed a pedestrian at Kendall Street on West Colfax Avenue, according to the Lakewood Police Department. The suspected vehicle is a white 1996 Infinity G20 with license plate number NRO014.

Lakewood police ask for the public’s help in locating the suspect and vehicle. Police have not released the pedestrian’s name.

In Wheat Ridge on Thursday at 8:51 p.m., a vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The 56-year-old victim, using a walker, fell into the street and was hit by a vehicle at Kipling Street on West 41st Avenue, according to police. The victim is in critical condition.

Police ask the public for help locating the driver. Witnesses described the vehicle as a blue or teal sedan.

