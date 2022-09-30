It’s spooky time in East Tennessee, and this year, there is no shortage of Halloween events in Knoxville. Several Knoxville area businesses and organizations will be hosting events to celebrate the holiday, which range from the family-friendly to the freakishly frightening. Besides serving up fun and food, a common theme this year is giving back — several events this year will also double as a donation drive for local nonprofit organizations.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO