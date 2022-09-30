ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

Thomas, Renie named in SEC weekly honours after Ole Miss Victory

Tennessee women's soccer had two players listed in the SEC players of the week with redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas and junior Lawson Renie both earning notable awards. Thomas was named the SEC offensive player of the week for the second time in her career, while it’s Renie’s first time being named SEC defensive player of the week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Vols prepare for several challenges heading into LSU

The No. 8, undefeated Vols are coming off a bye week and are looking to continue their momentum into another ranked matchup, this time against No. 25 LSU (4-1). Tennessee has a handful of unique challenges to prepare for as it heads into its matchup with LSU this weekend on the road.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Don’t be Trashy: The need for nutrition in Tennessee

The lack of food security in Tennessee, especially in the Knoxville area, is a rampant problem that needs to be addressed. Food insecurity, by definition, is “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.” According to Feeding America, Knox County has an 11.7% rate of food insecurity.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
utdailybeacon.com

Minor policy continues to maintain on-campus safety 8 years later

The University of Tennessee implemented a child abuse policy in 2014 to ensure the safety of minors visiting the UT campus. The policy has faced several changes in recent years, including a change in authority. Programs for Minors was a standalone program until it became a part of Campus Scheduling and Event Services. This shift was crucial because of the policy’s focus on programs registering to use UT venues and event space.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Students sleep on sidewalk for lease at popular apartments near campus

On Sunday afternoon, students began pitching tents, setting up chairs and inflating mattresses on the pavement outside of The Standard apartments in hopes of securing a lease for the 2023-2024 school year. Leasing for next fall opens Tuesday at noon. By Monday, dozens of students had spent the night outside...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Food, frights and fun: Halloween events in Knoxville

It’s spooky time in East Tennessee, and this year, there is no shortage of Halloween events in Knoxville. Several Knoxville area businesses and organizations will be hosting events to celebrate the holiday, which range from the family-friendly to the freakishly frightening. Besides serving up fun and food, a common theme this year is giving back — several events this year will also double as a donation drive for local nonprofit organizations.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy