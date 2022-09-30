Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Related
utdailybeacon.com
Thomas, Renie named in SEC weekly honours after Ole Miss Victory
Tennessee women's soccer had two players listed in the SEC players of the week with redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas and junior Lawson Renie both earning notable awards. Thomas was named the SEC offensive player of the week for the second time in her career, while it’s Renie’s first time being named SEC defensive player of the week.
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee Volleyball prepares to host No. 15 Florida following bye week
Tennessee looks to move to 9-7 (3-1) on the year as they host No. 15 Florida on Wednesday in Thompson-Boling Arena. Both Florida and Tennessee are coming off bye weeks ahead of their matchup. Head Coach Eve Rackham Watt is happy with the team’s progress over the time off.
utdailybeacon.com
Vols prepare for several challenges heading into LSU
The No. 8, undefeated Vols are coming off a bye week and are looking to continue their momentum into another ranked matchup, this time against No. 25 LSU (4-1). Tennessee has a handful of unique challenges to prepare for as it heads into its matchup with LSU this weekend on the road.
utdailybeacon.com
Don’t be Trashy: The need for nutrition in Tennessee
The lack of food security in Tennessee, especially in the Knoxville area, is a rampant problem that needs to be addressed. Food insecurity, by definition, is “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.” According to Feeding America, Knox County has an 11.7% rate of food insecurity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utdailybeacon.com
Minor policy continues to maintain on-campus safety 8 years later
The University of Tennessee implemented a child abuse policy in 2014 to ensure the safety of minors visiting the UT campus. The policy has faced several changes in recent years, including a change in authority. Programs for Minors was a standalone program until it became a part of Campus Scheduling and Event Services. This shift was crucial because of the policy’s focus on programs registering to use UT venues and event space.
utdailybeacon.com
Students sleep on sidewalk for lease at popular apartments near campus
On Sunday afternoon, students began pitching tents, setting up chairs and inflating mattresses on the pavement outside of The Standard apartments in hopes of securing a lease for the 2023-2024 school year. Leasing for next fall opens Tuesday at noon. By Monday, dozens of students had spent the night outside...
utdailybeacon.com
Food, frights and fun: Halloween events in Knoxville
It’s spooky time in East Tennessee, and this year, there is no shortage of Halloween events in Knoxville. Several Knoxville area businesses and organizations will be hosting events to celebrate the holiday, which range from the family-friendly to the freakishly frightening. Besides serving up fun and food, a common theme this year is giving back — several events this year will also double as a donation drive for local nonprofit organizations.
Comments / 0