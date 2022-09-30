ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
hoodline.com

Classic Cars West in Oakland moves its dealership and ditches its restaurant and beer garden

A beloved beer garden, restaurant, art gallery, and classic car dealership in the heart of Uptown Oakland is now closed, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Classic Cars West, which drew big crowds at events and festivals like First Fridays, closed its location at 411 26th Street on September 30th. The vintage car dealership portion of the business has moved to East Oakland, at 1240 East 12th Street. However, the restaurant and beer side of the business is permanently closed in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces mandatory return to office

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber has announced a mandatory return to the office for employees for at least two days a week. In a company blog post, the ride-share company said it has “embraced a hybrid work model, where most employees spend at least half of their time in the office.” The blog post identifies […]
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
sftravel.com

Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool

Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds

SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
SUNNYVALE, CA
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
VegOut Magazine

Black-Owned Vegan Meat Brand Now Served in Bay Area Schools

It’s time to make school lunches more nutritious and planet-friendly!. Although vegan food is becoming mainstream at grocery stores and restaurants, it hasn’t fully integrated into schools. Kids across the country are still being fed meals that are heavy in meat and dairy products. But, there is hope for a plant-forward future in schools! Because Better Chew’s vegan meat products are now available to 30,000 students in K-12 schools.
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area link to possible serial killer

The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA

