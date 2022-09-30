Read full article on original website
socketsite.com
Former Outerlands manager, customer becomes new owner of the San Francisco gem
The new owner has a long history with the Outer Sunset restaurant.
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This CA restaurant is a hidden gem, Tripadvisor says. And it’s on an artificial island
A California restaurant was named one of the “Top 10 Hidden Gems in the U.S.” by Tripadvisor. Mersea Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco’s Treasure Island ranked No. 2 in the country in the “hidden gem” subcategory on Tripadvisor’s “2022 Best of the Best Restaurants” list.
Gao’s Crab & Kabob to Debut in San Francisco
Serving "mouth-watering charcoal-grilled kabobs and Cajun-style seafood boils," Gao’s Crab & Kabob will open its first West Coast location.
Here's what experts say could be causing tech layoffs, how it could impact Bay Area economy
"They are seeing the writing on the wall." Tech companies of all sizes are looking to trim or cut some of their workforce.
hoodline.com
Classic Cars West in Oakland moves its dealership and ditches its restaurant and beer garden
A beloved beer garden, restaurant, art gallery, and classic car dealership in the heart of Uptown Oakland is now closed, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Classic Cars West, which drew big crowds at events and festivals like First Fridays, closed its location at 411 26th Street on September 30th. The vintage car dealership portion of the business has moved to East Oakland, at 1240 East 12th Street. However, the restaurant and beer side of the business is permanently closed in Oakland.
44-year-old location of Bay Area burger chain Nation's to close, move into new space
People shared their memories of stopping by the restaurant for a slice of birthday pie or a late-night hamburger.
Another Bay Area tech company announces mandatory return to office
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber has announced a mandatory return to the office for employees for at least two days a week. In a company blog post, the ride-share company said it has “embraced a hybrid work model, where most employees spend at least half of their time in the office.” The blog post identifies […]
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
sftravel.com
Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool
Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds
SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
How the logo for SF's House of Prime Rib ended up on a customer's leg
"To me, it's a silly tattoo. But I genuinely just love the House of Prime Rib."
Black-Owned Vegan Meat Brand Now Served in Bay Area Schools
It’s time to make school lunches more nutritious and planet-friendly!. Although vegan food is becoming mainstream at grocery stores and restaurants, it hasn’t fully integrated into schools. Kids across the country are still being fed meals that are heavy in meat and dairy products. But, there is hope for a plant-forward future in schools! Because Better Chew’s vegan meat products are now available to 30,000 students in K-12 schools.
Delfina Restaurant Relaunching in Late October
The “James Beard Award-winning neighborhood trattoria” in San Francisco’s Mission District will reopen in late October, following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.
SFGate
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area link to possible serial killer
The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
sfstandard.com
Will a Vacancy Tax Make a Dent in SF’s Housing Market? Not Really, Say Analysts
A ballot measure to tax landlords with vacant units with the goal of getting them back on the market likely won’t make much of a dent on housing prices, according to an analysis by the city. Called Prop. M, the proposed tax would apply to buildings with three or...
Historic San Jose haunted house returns with 'most terrifying' tour ever
The haunted house tour at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose opened again last weekend in what officials at the historic estate say felt like a return to normal.
