Shawnee, OK

Brenda Streight
2d ago

This hate has got to stop! You say we’re a Christian nation then citizens and politicians need to start acting like it!!!

Proud Army Officer's Warrior Wife
2d ago

Good grief, use your brain for once, this calls for the DEATH PENALTY!!! Hate crimes must be STOPED!! This is American 🇺🇸

blackchronicle.com

New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women

Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

OKC FOP Foundation raising money to support family of officer killed in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation started a fund to support the family of the police officer killed in a crash while off duty. Early Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police Sgt. Meagan Burke was involved in a head-on crash on Interstate 44 near Southwest 44th Street. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene, and police said another driver involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

