Brenda Streight
2d ago
This hate has got to stop! You say we’re a Christian nation then citizens and politicians need to start acting like it!!!
Proud Army Officer's Warrior Wife
2d ago
Good grief, use your brain for once, this calls for the DEATH PENALTY!!! Hate crimes must be STOPED!! This is American 🇺🇸
KOCO
Authorities on scene of shooting involving a police officer in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, officials responded to a scene at 4049 Northwest 18th Street where there had been a shooting involving a police officer. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the officer shot the suspect and the suspect was taken to a hospital.
Oklahoma City man re-arrested, charged for four murders in 2013
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday and charged with the murders of four people dating back almost a decade.
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested, Bodycam Video Released By Police
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Saturday of a dangerous armed robbery suspect as he refused to surrender. The U.S. Marshals along with officers tracked 57-year-old Roy Hudson to a home in southwest Oklahoma City last week. Police said Hudson was accused of multiple armed robberies across the...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Middle Schooler Faces Assault Charges After Attack Caught On Camera
An Oklahoma City middle school student hit over the head by another student on Tuesday was caught on camera. The suspect's parent was allegedly standing by watching the violent attack that is now under investigation by Oklahoma City police. Oklahoma City Public School district officials confirmed on Friday the attack...
blackchronicle.com
New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
Former Seeworth Academy Superintendent Turns Herself Into Jail, Bonds Out After Embezzlement Charges
The former superintendent of an Oklahoma City charter school was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on charges of embezzlement and immediately posted a $10,000 bond. Meanwhile, the district attorney said their investigation into allegations of decades of siphoned public funds is “ongoing.”. Janet Grigg, 76 of Sentinel, is...
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Cleveland County gun fight causes concern
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thankful that a stray bullet from a gunfire exchange didn’t hit any bystanders.
KOCO
Community supports Oklahoma City police sergeant killed in car crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — The community continues to support an Oklahoma City police sergeant who was killed in a car crash. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving home on Interstate 44 when a car crossed the median and hit her. KOCO 5 has seen an outpouring of community support and ways they are remembering her.
1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting
One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
OK Co deputies learning ins and outs of every school in the county
With the recent national attention on school shootings, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is working to train the entire Sheriff's Office in knowing the ins and outs of every single school within Oklahoma county.
Good Samaritans help family after KFOR story airs about stolen tools
Days after KFOR aired a story about a family in Edmond who lost $17,000 in tools after they were stolen from their truck, several Oklahomans called our station asking what they could do to help.
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
tulsapeople.com
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
OKCPD investigates homicide at homeless encampment
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was found dead inside a tent at a homeless encampment on the city's southwest side Tuesday night.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
KOCO
OKC FOP Foundation raising money to support family of officer killed in crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation started a fund to support the family of the police officer killed in a crash while off duty. Early Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police Sgt. Meagan Burke was involved in a head-on crash on Interstate 44 near Southwest 44th Street. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene, and police said another driver involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman convicted of killing motorcyclist seeking sentence change
An Oklahoma woman who was convicted of killing a motorcyclist in 2018 may have her sentence modified.
OCPD: 1 Found Dead In South OKC Homeless Encampment
Oklahoma City Police said they found a body after they performed a welfare check Tuesday night. Officers arrived at a homeless encampment around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When they arrived, authorities said they found one unidentified person inside a tent with injuries consistent...
