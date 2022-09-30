Read full article on original website
Related
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
Phone Arena
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
Digital Trends
These 80+ apps could be running adware on your iPhone or Android device
Cybersecurity company Human has uncovered another adware campaign engaging in ad fraud that is targeting iOS and Android devices. In the simplest terms, ad fraud allows a bad actor to either visibly spam an app with ads, or to manipulate the code in such a way that the ads are invisible to the user while the bad actor extracts advertising money from a marketer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Intel is developing apps now. We think that's great. Welcome to the 452nd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. We wished Firefox a happy birthday this week. The famous browser turned 20 years old on September 23rd. Hit the link to check out what we had to say about it.
daystech.org
One of the best new AirPods Pro features is coming to the original model
Apple seemingly simply eliminated one of many causes to improve from the unique to the second-gen AirPods Pro. An eagle-eyed Reddit consumer seen that the Adaptive Transparency toggle appeared for his first-gen AirPods Pro after putting in iOS 16.1 beta 3 and the related AirPods firmware (5A304A). The transfer is...
Google Chrome learns how to count tabs correctly on Android
If you pride yourself on organization in all things, tab grouping in Google Chrome is probably one of your favorite things ever (though if you turn tab groups off, we won't judge). Then again, it feels like the majority of Android users end up opening heaps of tabs on top of each other without a second thought, and only end up engaging with groups by accident. Wherever your felings on them lie, Google is now showing tab groups a little love, as it finally gets smart about how Chrome tallies them up.
How to use your Android phone as a hotspot
There may be times when you can't access the internet over Wi-Fi on one of your devices. When that happens, share the internet connection from other devices by turning on the Wi-Fi hotspot. Many phones, including the best Android phones, allow you to share the internet from your Wi-Fi using the hotspot. If you don't have a guest network set up and don't want others to use the primary Wi-Fi, turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot to share the internet from a Wi-Fi network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
Tech News | Apple IPhone 14 Pro’s Camera Bump Hindering Its Wireless Charging Capabilities: Report
Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): Some latest experiences have claimed that the massive digital camera housing on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro smartphones hinders the wi-fi charging characteristic in some circumstances. According to Mashable, there have been a number of consumer complaints drawing consideration to the difficulty on a number...
daystech.org
19 Android Settings You May Not Know About
If you are a typical smartphone person, you common almost five hours a day in your telephone now. But past video and social media apps, you may not know the tweaks and settings that may may make these hours simpler, and even shorter. The Android Settings display is full of...
NFL・
daystech.org
WhatsApp new Android beta build includes a polls feature
A small group of beta testers can now ship polls to WhatsApp teams. Polls don’t have any cut-off dates, and all group members can see the outcomes. A complete of twelve choices could be added to the polls; a number of options could be picked if a person so chooses.
Why is my Android slow? 8 ways to troubleshoot your phone
With regular, long-term software updates and current midrange devices packing enough power to handle most apps and games, the only real threat to your phone's speed is age. Even budget devices pack a punch these days. From the moment you unbox your shiny new device, you install apps and games and store plenty of junk files that will gum things up. You'll drain and recharge the battery and test the phone to its performance and temperature limits with demanding applications. It's a vicious cycle.
How to redeem Steam keys and codes on Android
Have you been in a situation where you lose your physical copy of a Steam gift card, or you literally can't find access to your product code after you've forgotten about it? Procrastination can be punishing, but sometimes we are just that unlucky. Why wait to redeem when we can use our reliable Android phone to get everything on your Steam account straight away? Below we've compiled a guide to illustrate the process of adding your Steam gift cards (Wallet codes) and Steam keys to your Steam account on your mobile.
daystech.org
This hidden iOS 16 feature lets you control your nearby devices
It’s useful to discover ways to management close by gadgets on iPhone. If you’ve got not heard of this earlier than, it might sound like a pipe dream, however it’s truly a brand new characteristic on Apple’s iOS 16 that’s straightforward to overlook. Provided they’re all signed into Apple’s iCloud system you’ll be able to management close by gadgets in your iPhone. It’s simply one other instance of the small particulars that make the iPhone one of many best phones out there.
daystech.org
How to use the Apple Watch Series 8 temperature sensor
The most important enchancment to this yr’s Apple Watch Series 8 is the addition of a brand new wrist temperature sensor. It’s the primary new well being sensor to come back to the Apple Watch because the Series 6 added assist for detecting blood oxygen levels. It additionally joins car crash detection as one in all solely two options that distinguish the brand new Apple Watch from final yr’s mannequin.
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
WTNH.com
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
HONG KONG (AP) — Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company’s few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked. The Google Translate app and website now display a generic search...
Engadget
Twitter gives its DMs on the Android app a more modern look
The social network also rebuilt DMs on Android to improve its responsiveness and other capabilities. The home security hogging all the awards. Twitter has started rolling out some changes for its Android app that gives people sliding into DMs a more visually appealing interface. The social network's Android app has remained largely the same over the years, but this update, while pretty minor, was meant to give users "a smoother, more consistent experience overall." Twitter says it set to work redesigning its DMs on Android after its teams evaluated the experience on the OS and determined that it needed an improvement.
daystech.org
Debian to change social contract, include non-free packages on install media
The Debian GNU/Linux mission has voted to vary its social contract as a way to remedy the problem of offering proprietary firmware on its set up media. Additionally, the mission voted to have only a single set up picture. The new social contract may have one further sentence: “The Debian...
The Windows Club
Best free Desktop Clock widgets for Windows 11/10
This post covers some best free desktop clock widgets for Windows 11/10. Back in Windows 7, we used to have a Windows Sidebar (or Windows Desktop Gadgets) feature with different interesting widgets. One of those widgets was the clock widget which can be placed and moved freely on the desktop screen. But later, that feature was discontinued because of security vulnerabilities. Now, we have a new Widgets feature in Windows 11/10 that lets you add and customize widgets, but it works in a different way. So, those who want to have a clock widget on their Windows 11/10 desktop screen, can check the tools covered in this post below.
Comments / 0