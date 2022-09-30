ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Village police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a pizza restaurant in a Village of Fishkill strip mall on Sunday afternoon. Village Police are reporting that a subject, described as a 40-year-old man, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a plaid robe, fired a handgun multiple times through the window of Antonella’s Restaurant in the Shop Rite Plaza on Route 9, before fleeing the scene.
FISHKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Accidents
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#New Body#In Flames#Traffic Accident
94.3 Lite FM

Early Morning Fire Destroy Restaurant in New Paltz New York

The fire has caused traffic delays and redirection in parts of the Village of New Paltz. The New Paltz police department reported the closure of part of North Front Street while the investigation and fire clean-up continue. Neighboring businesses were affected but are also grateful for the quick response from...
NEW PALTZ, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP investigating fatal crash in Monroe

On October 1 around 6:16 a.m., State Police from Monroe barracks responded to a report of a person hit by a car on State Route 17 eastbound in Monroe. A preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield E. Elliot, 47 of New Rochelle was involved in a separate car crash as a driver prior to this incident.
MONROE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy