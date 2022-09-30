Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Village police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a pizza restaurant in a Village of Fishkill strip mall on Sunday afternoon. Village Police are reporting that a subject, described as a 40-year-old man, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a plaid robe, fired a handgun multiple times through the window of Antonella’s Restaurant in the Shop Rite Plaza on Route 9, before fleeing the scene.
‘We’ve been up for 5 days.’ Bridgeport family desperate to find missing 15-year-old
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police: Driver struck and killed while standing outside disabled car
MONROE – A motorist, who was standing on the side of Route 17 eastbound in the Town of Monroe, was struck and killed by a passing car Saturday morning, police at the scene reported. A disabled car was on the side of the highway around 6:30 a.m. The driver...
Officer declared a hero for rescue during Stamford fire Thursday
They say three officers rescued five people from the home. One of the officers was Heriberto Perez.
fox5ny.com
Man shot dead in New York hotel; bomb making materials found in room
NEW YORK - Police in Poughkeepsie say a man was shot to death early Sunday in a hotel. A 911 call came in at about 7:30 a.m. of a disturbance at the Courtyard by Marriott on South Road. When police arrived they found a victim who was taken to a...
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
Family to hold wake for 19-year-old Gardiner teen who died in car accident
Wake services for 19-year-old Hailee Witherel, from Gardiner, will be held Friday Sept. 30th from 4-7 p.m. at Copeland Hammerl Funeral Home in New Paltz.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man in town for college family weekend killed in hotel shooting (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – One man is dead and two suspects were taken into custody after a shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday morning. The Mid-Hudson News breaking story from the scene this morning can be...
Early Morning Fire Destroy Restaurant in New Paltz New York
The fire has caused traffic delays and redirection in parts of the Village of New Paltz. The New Paltz police department reported the closure of part of North Front Street while the investigation and fire clean-up continue. Neighboring businesses were affected but are also grateful for the quick response from...
Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged DWI After Hitting Troopers Who Just Arrested Another Drunk
When you work in law enforcement you often face the unexpected. New Yrok state police had just arrested one person, who was suspected to have been driving under the influence early Sunday morning. But that's not the story. As troopers waited in their vehicle, another suspected drunk driver was coming up the same road right behind them.
Police are asking for the public's help to find missing Bridgeport teen
WATCH! Black Bear Trapped in SUV in Ulster County! How’d He Escape?
The American black bear is a beautiful animal that you could encounter while hiking the woods of New York State from April until they go into hibernation around October. You probably have a better chance of spotting a black bear in your yard or a local dumpster but have you ever seen a bear in a car?
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
NYSP investigating fatal crash in Monroe
On October 1 around 6:16 a.m., State Police from Monroe barracks responded to a report of a person hit by a car on State Route 17 eastbound in Monroe. A preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield E. Elliot, 47 of New Rochelle was involved in a separate car crash as a driver prior to this incident.
3 injured in shooting after high school football game in Newburgh, Orange County
Authorities say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Newburgh Free Academy campus.
Saugerties police arrest man after ATV crash
Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on 15 Terra Road on September 16 around 6:40 p.m. The crash involved an adult and a child, 17.
Police: Harwinton man crashed car, seriously injured person changing tire on Route 8 in Watertown
Police say Harwinton man crashed into a car parked on the shoulder off Route 8 and seriously injured a person who was changing a tire in Watertown.
Life Flight called to crash on Route 20 in Becket
A Life Flight helicopter has been called a serious crash on Route 20 in Becket Friday afternoon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Motorist ticketed for driving without license following head-on crash
RED HOOK – A head-on crash on West Kerley Corners Road in the Town of Red Hook late Friday night resulted in one driver being ticketed for failing to keep right as well as driving without a license. Red Hook Police said at around 11:45 p.m., a 20133 Subaru...
