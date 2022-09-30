According to Bloomberg, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg lately outlined plans to cut back the corporate’s headcount, restructure groups and scale back bills heading into 2023. Bloomberg reports that Zuckerberg spoke of those modifications throughout one of many firm’s weekly Q&A periods, citing an individual in attendance. Zuckerberg reportedly indicated to workers that Meta will freeze hiring and restructure choose groups, with the goal of reducing bills and realigning priorities. This will end result within the firm being “somewhat smaller” by the top of 2023, in line with Zuckerberg.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO