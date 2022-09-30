ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

Amazon Is Holding a Second Prime Day Event Starting on October 11 — Here’s What You Need to Know, Plus Deals to Shop Right Now

Mark your calendars, because Amazon has announced a brand new sale event that’s sure to be packed with some of the biggest discounts you’ll see this fall! To ease the stress of holiday shopping, the mega-etailer is getting the ball rolling extra early with the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The event officially kicks off at 3 a.m. ET on Oct. 11 and runs through Oct. 12, and you can expect to find Prime Day-level deals on popular products from your favorite big brands. Trust us, you do not want to miss it. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming major shopping event.
