SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- BlueNalu, a global leader in the development of cell-cultured seafood, announced today that it has unlocked the path to significant profitability in its first large-scale facility due, in part, to a series of breakthrough technologies. These technologies are expected to drastically reduce both operating and capital costs for large-scale production, and when combined with the company’s premium product and market focus, will enable a projected 75% gross margin. The company’s first product will be bluefin tuna toro, a highly prized and specialty portion that commands premium pricing across global markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005315/en/ External rendering of BlueNalu’s first large-scale facility with capability to produce up to six million pounds of premium seafood products annually. (Graphic: Business Wire)

