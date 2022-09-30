ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday evening after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to 171 Pontinus Ave. at approximately 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
SHARONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, OH
Oxford, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Cars#Burglary#Property Crime#Wooster Place
WHIO Dayton

Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police have opened an investigation into the death of a man Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. >>Shooting under investigation at Jefferson Twp. cemetery; Victim found by police in Dayton. John Hungerford, 78, was found dead by police at 2748 Hilltop Avenue. The circumstances were...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Middletown teen charged with inducing panic at high school

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police say a 17-year-old male has been identified and found to be responsible for placing a ‘suspicious’ device in a boys bathroom at Middletown High School earlier this week, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ’Suspicious device’ found a Middletown High School deemed...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Crash blocks left lane on I-675N

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675N was closed for a short time Saturday afternoon after a crash. According to Kettering Police, a two vehicle crash occurred on I-675N at 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon by milepost 1.6. ODOT cameras showed the left lane was blocked. It is not known at this time […]
KETTERING, OH
linknky.com

Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a bid of $36,425 to put towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about he need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy