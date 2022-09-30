Read full article on original website
Fox 19
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday evening after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to 171 Pontinus Ave. at approximately 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Fox 19
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
WLWT 5
Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
WLWT 5
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
Pursuit ends in crash in Moraine; Juvenile occupants injured
MORAINE — A pursuit ended in a crash in Moraine Saturday morning. The crash happened in the 2000 block of North Springboro Pike around 9:20 a.m., according to initial reports. A sergeant with Moraine Police Department said the single car involved in the crash was reported stolen by the...
Fox 19
Hamilton officer fired following arrest, charges of OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton police announced that a veteran sergeant was fired after he was arrested on charges of OVI and felony vandalism. A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 17. Hamilton police say that Johnson,...
Multiple vehicle crash in Sharonville leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries
A serious injury crash involving multiple vehicles and a motorcycle occurred in Sharonville Saturday afternoon. The crash left the 59-year-old motorcyclist with critical injuries.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s assistance in identifying fraud suspect
Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying an individual suspected of cashing a fraudulent check, according to the Sheriff’s Office social media page. This person cashed a fraudulent check at a Walmart located in Oxford, officials said. If you have any information regarding...
Springfield Police investigating suspicious death
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police have opened an investigation into the death of a man Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. >>Shooting under investigation at Jefferson Twp. cemetery; Victim found by police in Dayton. John Hungerford, 78, was found dead by police at 2748 Hilltop Avenue. The circumstances were...
WKRC
Hamilton officer fired, police say facts of case are 'deeply troubling'
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The Hamilton Police officer charged with OVI and vandalism was fired Friday. Police say Sgt. Casey Johnson was involved in an argument in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game. From there, police say Johnson left in a pickup truck,...
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 hospitalized after car hits group of people in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — At least two people were rushed to the hospital overnight Friday after a car hit a group of people in north Avondale. It happened shortly before midnight on Reading Road near Greenwood Avenue. Police have not said how many people were hurt, but at least two were...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Middletown teen charged with inducing panic at high school
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police say a 17-year-old male has been identified and found to be responsible for placing a ‘suspicious’ device in a boys bathroom at Middletown High School earlier this week, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ’Suspicious device’ found a Middletown High School deemed...
Crash blocks left lane on I-675N
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675N was closed for a short time Saturday afternoon after a crash. According to Kettering Police, a two vehicle crash occurred on I-675N at 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon by milepost 1.6. ODOT cameras showed the left lane was blocked. It is not known at this time […]
linknky.com
Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a bid of $36,425 to put towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about he need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
