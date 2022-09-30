Read full article on original website
Fintechs want to fix the secured credit card
Well hello there, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: fintechs try to improve the secured credit card, Gary G. takes on Kim K., and a surprising new field for “buy now, pay later.”. Off the chain. It’s a strange thing for the overseer of commodities trading in the...
When SCOTUS comes for Section 230
Good morning! It’s the moment everyone has been waiting for: SCOTUS has finally agreed to take up Section 230. But what could happen next is anyone’s guess. The Supreme Court is about to take up two cases that question the very core of social media. It’s the moment tech policy has been waiting for.
Your to-do list for stopping hacks
Good morning! Businesses are facing a surge in attacks using stolen identity credentials — in fact, that’s now the largest source of breaches. So what can your company do about it?. Ground zero for avoiding hacks. While the theft of passwords and other credentials has long been a...
The US is set to expand controls on chip tech for China this week
The U.S. is set to unveil a fresh set of policies Thursday aimed at choking off China’s access to advanced chip manufacturing technology and the chips themselves, according to a person familiar with the matter. Thursday’s planned announcement will articulate and expand upon the Biden administration’s early efforts to...
10 people shaping the future of breach prevention
A strategy to prevent data breaches and minimize damages from compromised systems is not only essential but also in need of continual updating. Attacker techniques, and the tools that are available to thwart them, are always evolving. Here are 10 of the innovators who are working to shape the future of breach prevention.
How neobanks are helping consumers game credit scoring
About one in six Americans has a credit score below 619, according to the CFPB. Another 23% have too thin a credit file to score or no file at all. That puts them in a credit trap: To build credit, these consumers need someone to give them a line of credit with which they can demonstrate good financial habits. But with scores that low, few lenders are prepared to offer them anything.
Wall Street is warming up to crypto
Despite a downturn in crypto markets, more large institutional investors are seeking to invest in crypto. One factor holding them back is a lack of infrastructure for large institutions compared to what exists in the traditional, regulated capital markets. That’s changing, as technology infrastructure for crypto starts to mature in...
How pay transparency will change compensation in tech
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Breaking news: Elon Musk reportedly plans to go through with his purchase of Twitter after all, at $54.20 per share. After the news broke today, Twitter’s director of machine learning ethics tweeted: “I am sitting on 2023 company-wide strategy readouts and I guess we are going to collectively ignore what’s going on.” Oof.
How I decided to go all-in on a federal contract — before it was assigned
After the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March 2021, the U.S. government expanded child tax credits to provide relief for American families during the pandemic. The legislation allowed some families to nearly double their tax benefits per child, which was especially critical for low-income families, who disproportionately bore the financial brunt of the pandemic.
The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
Gary Gensler is keeping up with Kim Kardashian
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: celebs in the SEC’s spotlight, a swipe at swipe fees, and CFTC vs. Digitex. Sens. Dick Durbin and Roger Marshall have introduced a proposal intended to cut credit card fees through amendments to the annual National Defense Authorization Act. But there’s an ironic side note to the way Durbin presented the language. The senator said in a statement that the measure would “bring transparency to the shameful surcharge fees inflicted upon our veterans.” We can help with that! The surcharge in question, paid at government-run military commissaries, is mandated by Congress. Durbin voted to authorize the imposition of fees on veterans in an earlier defense appropriation act.
Microsoft’s new chief partner officer: 'Customers need help'
As Microsoft launches the biggest overhaul of its partner program today since 2010, its new chief partner officer says the changes will help enterprises and other customers more easily identify qualified partners that are the right fit to help with their cloud needs. “All of our priorities, all of our...
Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26 million over crypto post, SEC says
Kim Kardashian broke the internet, and according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, she also broke the securities laws. The SEC announced Monday that the mega-influencer, reality TV star, and billionaire businesswoman will pay $1.26 million to resolve allegations she touted EMAX tokens on Instagram without disclosing she was being paid for it. Kardashian, who the SEC said "also agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years," did not admit wrongdoing.
The White House blueprint for AI
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: the White House releases a set of “rules” for AI usage, Samsung outlines big contract chipmaking goals, and Microsoft’s patch for last week’s Exchange vulnerability didn’t work. The White House has some technical AI ideas for you. Almost...
