Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: celebs in the SEC’s spotlight, a swipe at swipe fees, and CFTC vs. Digitex. Sens. Dick Durbin and Roger Marshall have introduced a proposal intended to cut credit card fees through amendments to the annual National Defense Authorization Act. But there’s an ironic side note to the way Durbin presented the language. The senator said in a statement that the measure would “bring transparency to the shameful surcharge fees inflicted upon our veterans.” We can help with that! The surcharge in question, paid at government-run military commissaries, is mandated by Congress. Durbin voted to authorize the imposition of fees on veterans in an earlier defense appropriation act.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO