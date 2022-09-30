A Black teenager lacked proof her Austin, Texas, school district was deliberately indifferent to her complaints about race discrimination, the Fifth Circuit ruled Tuesday. Camron Sneed cited a “Sass-quatch” award she received at a band banquet following her freshman year of high school, the court said. The award, which included a certificate lauding Sneed for her being one of the “absolute sassiest” members of the band’s front ensemble with an “ability to make split second savage remarks,” was offensive, Sneed said.

