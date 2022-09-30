Read full article on original website
Louisiana Renews Bid to Revive Abortion Doctor Privileges Law
Precedent supporting injunction no longer good law, state says. Louisiana once again is asking a federal trial court to do away with an order that blocked the state from requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at local hospitals. The case is back in the trial court after...
Bump-Stock Ban Left Intact as Supreme Court Rejects Challenges
The US Supreme Court left intact the federal ban on bump stocks, the attachments that can make a semiautomatic rifle fire like a machine gun, turning away arguments from advocates including the National Rifle Association. The justices without comment rejected two challenges to a criminal ban the. Trump. administration put...
Biden Health-Care Vaccine Mandate Survives Supreme Court Appeal
The US Supreme Court turned away a renewed challenge by 10 states to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine requirement for workers in facilities that receive federal health-care funds. The rebuff of the Missouri-led group follows the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in January to let the requirement take effect.
Jackson Dives Into Supreme Court Ideological Split in First Case
Justice was sworn in on June 30, following Breyer’s retirement. jumped right into the US Supreme Court’s ideological divide in her first argument Monday, siding with other liberals in advocating to preserve the EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands. Her questions -- including during the rebuttal period when...
Supreme Court Poised to Scrap US Waters Test, Attorneys Say
Court looking for alternative to ‘significant nexus’ test. The test that the federal government has used to determine what waters and wetlands are protected under the Clean Water Act seems poised to be scrapped by the US Supreme Court, natural resources lawyers said. The justices mainly wrestled with...
Federal Judge Topples EEOC’s LGBT Bathroom, Pronoun Guidance (1)
A federal judge in Texas ruled that the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s guidance allowing exceptions for LGBT employees from workplace policies on bathrooms, dress codes, and locker rooms was unlawful. The EEOC’s June 2021 guidance improperly interpreted the US Supreme Court landmark 2020 ruling that federal anti-bias law...
Civil Rights Lawyer Takes Lead in High Stakes Voting Rights Case
Deuel Ross, who will make his Supreme Court debut Tuesday in a high stakes Alabama redistricting argument, is no stranger to the case or to voting rights. Ross has spent the last nine years working at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund with a particular focus on voting rights cases in Alabama. He previously challenged the state’s absentee voting rules and voter ID law.
Lopsided Fee-Shifting Provisions Cross Ideological Divides
Abortion, gun restriction laws carry same fee-shifting elements. Second Amendment and abortion rights advocates may have found common ground in opposing two nearly identical, very unusual, and allegedly unconstitutional one-way fee-shifting provisions contained in controversial laws passed in Texas and California. Texas’ law, the Texas Heartbeat Act, created a private...
What Federal Contractors Should Know About Vaccine Mandates
In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance changing Covid-19 safety protocols for federal employees and agencies. The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force says that federal agencies should pause requiring or requesting that current or potential federal employees provide their vaccination status. This news shortly followed...
Supreme Court Rejects Drivers’ Privacy Case Over Data Breach
The US Supreme Court declined to consider a case that made it harder for some consumers to sue businesses under a federal driver’s privacy law after their personal information is exposed in data security incidents. Monday’s denial of review leaves standing a US Court of Appeals for the Fifth...
Philadelphia Law Firm Beats Malpractice Claim Due to Late Filing
A Pennsylvania-based law firm beat a legal malpractice action accusing it of a conflict of interest that tainted its representation of the family of a cigar retailer. Anna K. Nupson’s great-great-grandfather John Middleton founded a specialty cigar and tobacco retailer in 1856, and it generated income for the family for several generations. Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP and attorney Bruce A. Rosenfield represented various members and entities of the family for years.
Black Texas Student’s Bias Loss Against School District Upheld
A Black teenager lacked proof her Austin, Texas, school district was deliberately indifferent to her complaints about race discrimination, the Fifth Circuit ruled Tuesday. Camron Sneed cited a “Sass-quatch” award she received at a band banquet following her freshman year of high school, the court said. The award, which included a certificate lauding Sneed for her being one of the “absolute sassiest” members of the band’s front ensemble with an “ability to make split second savage remarks,” was offensive, Sneed said.
Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense
An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
