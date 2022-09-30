ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday evening after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to 171 Pontinus Ave. at approximately 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
Middletown teen charged with inducing panic at high school

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police say a 17-year-old male has been identified and found to be responsible for placing a ‘suspicious’ device in a boys bathroom at Middletown High School earlier this week, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ’Suspicious device’ found a Middletown High School deemed...
Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a bid of $36,425 to put towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about he need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
Public Safety
Teen charged for Middletown bomb scare

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been charged after a mystery package prompted a police investigation at the Middletown High School. The Middletown High School and middle school were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the Middletown High School boy’s bathroom. The item appeared to be an […]
Crash blocks left lane on I-675N

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675N was closed for a short time Saturday afternoon after a crash. According to Kettering Police, a two vehicle crash occurred on I-675N at 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon by milepost 1.6. ODOT cameras showed the left lane was blocked. It is not known at this time […]
