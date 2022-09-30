Read full article on original website
Fox 19
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday evening after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to 171 Pontinus Ave. at approximately 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Fox 19
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
WKRC
Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
Butler County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s assistance in identifying fraud suspect
Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying an individual suspected of cashing a fraudulent check, according to the Sheriff’s Office social media page. This person cashed a fraudulent check at a Walmart located in Oxford, officials said. If you have any information regarding...
WLWT 5
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
Fox 19
Hamilton officer fired following arrest, charges of OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton police announced that a veteran sergeant was fired after he was arrested on charges of OVI and felony vandalism. A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 17. Hamilton police say that Johnson,...
WKRC
Hamilton officer fired, police say facts of case are 'deeply troubling'
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The Hamilton Police officer charged with OVI and vandalism was fired Friday. Police say Sgt. Casey Johnson was involved in an argument in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game. From there, police say Johnson left in a pickup truck,...
Middletown teen charged with inducing panic at high school
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police say a 17-year-old male has been identified and found to be responsible for placing a ‘suspicious’ device in a boys bathroom at Middletown High School earlier this week, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ’Suspicious device’ found a Middletown High School deemed...
Multiple vehicle crash in Sharonville leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries
A serious injury crash involving multiple vehicles and a motorcycle occurred in Sharonville Saturday afternoon. The crash left the 59-year-old motorcyclist with critical injuries.
linknky.com
Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a bid of $36,425 to put towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about he need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
Teen charged for Middletown bomb scare
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been charged after a mystery package prompted a police investigation at the Middletown High School. The Middletown High School and middle school were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the Middletown High School boy’s bathroom. The item appeared to be an […]
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Suspect allegedly shot man 5 times and stole his phone in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is in custody for a shooting in Colerain Township. Jeremiah McCloud is accused of shooting a man five times on Monday and stealing his phone. Assistant prosecutor David Wood said the victim was shot in the chest, stomach and hand. McCloud is...
Fox 19
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen vehicle who struck two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one and seriously injuring the other. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday as Cayden Turner and Namiya...
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 hospitalized after car hits group of people in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — At least two people were rushed to the hospital overnight Friday after a car hit a group of people in north Avondale. It happened shortly before midnight on Reading Road near Greenwood Avenue. Police have not said how many people were hurt, but at least two were...
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
At least 3 taken to hospital by medical helicopter after crash on I-70 EB in Clark County
At least three people were taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound I-70 Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of I-70 eastbound near South Limestone Street around 4 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports...
Crash blocks left lane on I-675N
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675N was closed for a short time Saturday afternoon after a crash. According to Kettering Police, a two vehicle crash occurred on I-675N at 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon by milepost 1.6. ODOT cameras showed the left lane was blocked. It is not known at this time […]
