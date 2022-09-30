ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley inactive vs. Bills; OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to make season debut

Ravens outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will make his season debut Sunday in Baltimore – but left tackle Ronnie Stanley won’t. Stanley was not activated for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills, further delaying his return from two significant 2021 injuries. Stanley underwent his second straight season-ending ankle injury last year after appearing in just one game, as well as a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Lewis Cine injury: Minnesota Vikings rookie safety carted off field

Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here’s what we know about Cine’s injury. Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffers leg injury. Cine, the Viking’s first-round pick in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets elevate two from practice squad for Week 4

With the lack of depth at the linebacker and offensive line positions, the Jets have elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The Jets have called up linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and offensive lineman Grant Hermanns from the practice squad. This is the first...
NFL
NBC Sports

Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw questionable for 49ers on Monday night

The 1-2 49ers host the 2-1 Rams on Monday night. A couple of key players in the middle of the defense are questionable for the game. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) are questionable for the NFC West showdown. Armstead missed the Week Three loss...
NFL

