Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith got hit in 'very sensitive area,' prompting exit from Week 4 vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith is off to another fast start this season through three games, having recorded one interception, one pass defended, and 26 combined tackles, which ties him for third on the team. As Andy Dalton led the New Orleans on the final drive in Sunday's Week 4...
Sirianni, Hurts and the Eagles Team That Didn’t Stand a Chance
The coach was roundly mocked, the quarterback merely a placeholder. One year later, an unrelenting fan base can only marvel at the team that emerged.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley inactive vs. Bills; OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to make season debut
Ravens outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will make his season debut Sunday in Baltimore – but left tackle Ronnie Stanley won’t. Stanley was not activated for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills, further delaying his return from two significant 2021 injuries. Stanley underwent his second straight season-ending ankle injury last year after appearing in just one game, as well as a ...
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney questionable for Sunday; Falcons RB Cordarelle Patterson too
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns could be without what Myles Garrett described last season as the best pass-rush duo in the NFL Sunday in Atlanta. Garrett and fellow end Jadeveon Clowney both sat out the last three days of practice and are listed as questionable, meaning they’re 50-50.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
profootballnetwork.com
Lewis Cine injury: Minnesota Vikings rookie safety carted off field
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here’s what we know about Cine’s injury. Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffers leg injury. Cine, the Viking’s first-round pick in...
Jets elevate two from practice squad for Week 4
With the lack of depth at the linebacker and offensive line positions, the Jets have elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The Jets have called up linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and offensive lineman Grant Hermanns from the practice squad. This is the first...
NBC Sports
Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw questionable for 49ers on Monday night
The 1-2 49ers host the 2-1 Rams on Monday night. A couple of key players in the middle of the defense are questionable for the game. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) are questionable for the NFC West showdown. Armstead missed the Week Three loss...
