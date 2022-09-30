Read full article on original website
Lowndes County to hold low-cost wellness clinic
Lowndes County is set to hold a low-cost wellness clinic on October 8, hosted by Animal Alliance of Georgia and Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society.
WCTV
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. Habitat For Humanity building five homes for families
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Everybody should be able to have safe, decent and affordable housing. High-interest rates and the cost of homes are making it harder for people to buy homes. But Habitat for Humanity is helping Lowndes County families reach their dreams. After heavy volunteer work, lots of supplies...
WALB 10
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
WALB 10
Valdosta Habitat for Humanity
Many shoppers were the grocery store's opening day. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. The wastewater treatment plant project is projected to start in early 2023.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Sylvester (Worth County, GA)
Worth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed one woman and injured another in Worth County. The crash occurred on Highway 82 off of Whiddon Mill Road in Sylvester.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Ware County Teen Maze
Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
valdostatoday.com
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years
COOK CO. – A Moultrie man has been sentenced to 55 years for conspiring to murder a Cook County man. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill has announced that James Roger Avery, age 45, of Moultrie, Georgia, was sentenced July 28, 2022, on felony charges of two counts of Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Avery entered a plea during the July Term of Court and was sentenced to 55 years with the first 10 years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
douglasnow.com
Love triangle results in alleged beating with metal pipe
A doomed love triangle resulted in an alleged beating with a metal pipe and four individuals in jail on aggravated battery charges. The attack, according to the victim, was a set-up by Candice Kirkland, a woman he claimed to have an affair with while she was engaged to one of his alleged assailants, James Tanner.
douglasnow.com
Grand Jury indicts six
Six individuals who were recently arrested received indictments on their charges from the Coffee County Grand Jury last week. The cases include charges of rape, aggravated assault, furnishing prohibited items to inmates, trafficking meth, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. DouglasNow obtained copies of the indictments, which...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police seek help in locating shooting suspect
VALDOSTA – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jashun Wilkins, considered armed and dangerous. WANTED: Jashun Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, 5’8”, 135 lbs., Valdosta resident. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene...
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay
Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall. Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them. Before she decided...
WALB 10
Hahira Honeybee Festival brings community together
HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Over 40 years ago, a group of ladies came together and created a fun festive event for the residents of Hahira and surrounding areas. This year, the Hahira Honeybee Festival welcomed over 250 vendors to the Hahira Train Depot and was hosted Friday and Saturday. “We...
wtxl.com
No. 25 Delta State defeats No. 13 Valdosta State in GSC football matchup
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Delta State 70-31 Saturday night on Parker Field at McCool Stadium. Valdosta State, who entered the Gulf South Conference matchup ranked No. 13 in the latest American Football Coaches Association national poll trailed the majority of the game against the host Statesmen.
Page Brothers set to take 'another step' at Honey Jam
ADEL — The Page brothers — the actual brothers themselves, singer Dakota and guitarist Travis — are music fanatics. When they’re not playing music, which isn’t often, they’re listening to it. That love for music has turned what might have been just another gig...
