Read full article on original website
Related
Where Texas football ranks in updated ESPN FPI post-Week 5
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got a much-needed win on Oct. 1 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium over head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas got this convincing win over West Virginia at home in Week 5 by the final score of 38-20.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6
AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
voiceofmotown.com
Update on CJ Donaldson
Cover Photo by William Wotring, Associated Press) Austin, Texas – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a tough 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns tonight. In the second half, sensational freshman running back CJ Donaldson was injured when he took a knee from an opposing player on the helmet and briefly lost consciousness.
Jimbo Fisher’s Truck Reportedly Towed at Texas A&M: LOOK
Nobody is safe from parking violations at Texas A&M, apparently. Even head football coach Jimbo Fisher must abide by the rules or risk being towed — at least according to one viral video. A video shared from the Barstool Texas A&M Twitter account this week shows what appears to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No New Texas Longhorns Coach He’s Just Selling His Old Austin Home
When you think of a major college football coach putting his home up for sale, you think that a coaching change is imminent. That's not the case here. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was named the burnt orange and white's coach in 2021. Because of the quick move he and his family needed to make from Alabama, they had to find a place quick. So this move is more because they found a better place in Austin, Texas and selling their current living quarters.
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
Waterloo Coffee Co. opens in Georgetown
Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. (Courtesy of Waterloo Coffee Co.) Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. The shop serves coffee made from Texas roasted coffee beans and offers signature drinks, such as a wildflower latte and the Summertime Sunday Tea. 737-738-4453. www.instagram.com/waterloocoffeecompany.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
macaronikid.com
Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill Guide to Fall Fun!
Fall Activities Near Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill. Fall Fun in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill TX:. Halloween events in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill, TX!. Trunk or Treat's. 10/30/2022 4:00pm - 6:00pm. 10/22/2022 11:00am - 1:00pm. 10/28/2022 6:00pm - 7:00pm. Pumpkin Patches. 10/15/2022 10:00am - 12:00pm.
austinot.com
ACL Lineup 2022 – Complete Guide to Local Artists at Austin City Limits Festival
School’s in session, the Longhorns are playing and the temperature’s dipped below 100. Fall is nearly here. And along with weather changes and high school football games, another October tradition is nearly upon us: Austin City Limits Festival 2022. For two weekends in October, Zilker Park transforms into an eight-stage showcase of musical talent and magic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atasteofkoko.com
19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX
Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
CBS Austin
Austin Record Convention returns, and so do its devoted fans
The Austin Record Convention is back at Austin’s Palmer Events Center. The local celebration of music memorabilia and music culture is now 40 years old, and that's because a lot of fans find the show addicting. Thousands of people wander through the Palmer Events Center before the show weekend...
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility
Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
Austin Trail of Lights tickets go on sale Thursday
Tickets to this season’s Trail of Lights will go on sale later Thursday morning. The trail is open to the public and admission is free on seven out of the 14 nights. The trail will be available starting Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.
Willie Nelson Set to Play Beto O’Rourke Rally Sunday in Austin, Texas
The 89-year-old Willie Nelson is slated to play an upcoming rally for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday (October 2) in Austin, Texas. In fact, Nelson is hosting the rally for the Democratic candidate. Clearly, Nelson is throwing his proverbial cowboy hat into the ring for O’Rourke and...
do512.com
Crossing State Lines with Weed
State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
Eater
Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ
Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
fox7austin.com
Austin Pets Alive! introduces 'Pet of the Week' Dustin
Dustin was recently the "Mascot of the Match" at Austin FC's recent home game. Suzie Chase has details about him.
Comments / 0