ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in updated ESPN FPI post-Week 5

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got a much-needed win on Oct. 1 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium over head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas got this convincing win over West Virginia at home in Week 5 by the final score of 38-20.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6

AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Update on CJ Donaldson

Cover Photo by William Wotring, Associated Press) Austin, Texas – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a tough 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns tonight. In the second half, sensational freshman running back CJ Donaldson was injured when he took a knee from an opposing player on the helmet and briefly lost consciousness.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
101.5 KNUE

No New Texas Longhorns Coach He’s Just Selling His Old Austin Home

When you think of a major college football coach putting his home up for sale, you think that a coaching change is imminent. That's not the case here. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was named the burnt orange and white's coach in 2021. Because of the quick move he and his family needed to make from Alabama, they had to find a place quick. So this move is more because they found a better place in Austin, Texas and selling their current living quarters.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
Community Impact Austin

Waterloo Coffee Co. opens in Georgetown

Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. (Courtesy of Waterloo Coffee Co.) Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. The shop serves coffee made from Texas roasted coffee beans and offers signature drinks, such as a wildflower latte and the Summertime Sunday Tea. 737-738-4453. www.instagram.com/waterloocoffeecompany.
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Akins High School#American Football#The Del Valle Cardinals
macaronikid.com

Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill Guide to Fall Fun!

Fall Activities Near Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill. Fall Fun in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill TX:. Halloween events in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill, TX!. Trunk or Treat's. 10/30/2022 4:00pm - 6:00pm. 10/22/2022 11:00am - 1:00pm. 10/28/2022 6:00pm - 7:00pm. Pumpkin Patches. 10/15/2022 10:00am - 12:00pm.
LEANDER, TX
austinot.com

ACL Lineup 2022 – Complete Guide to Local Artists at Austin City Limits Festival

School’s in session, the Longhorns are playing and the temperature’s dipped below 100. Fall is nearly here. And along with weather changes and high school football games, another October tradition is nearly upon us: Austin City Limits Festival 2022. For two weekends in October, Zilker Park transforms into an eight-stage showcase of musical talent and magic.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atasteofkoko.com

19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX

Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
CBS Austin

Austin Record Convention returns, and so do its devoted fans

The Austin Record Convention is back at Austin’s Palmer Events Center. The local celebration of music memorabilia and music culture is now 40 years old, and that's because a lot of fans find the show addicting. Thousands of people wander through the Palmer Events Center before the show weekend...
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility

Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
do512.com

Crossing State Lines with Weed

State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ

Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy