Read full article on original website
Related
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1947
The Social Security Administration's data shows what parents were naming their newborns three-quarters of a century ago.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Throws Daughter Ember Unicorn Tea-Themed 5th B-Day Party! See Photos
Her special day! Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff threw a unicorn tea party-themed fifth birthday party for their daughter, Ember Roloff. “Tea time,” the TLC personality, 31, wrote across a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 10. In the clip, the five-year-old birthday girl was seen at the end of a large table with some guests, some of whom were wearing adorable unicorn headbands. The pink table cloth also featured unicorn designs, while Audrey also set the table with pastel-colored plates, teacups and a floral centerpiece.
The Strawberry Letter: My Own Daughter Put Me On Blast
The Strawberry Letter: My Own Daughter Put Me On Blast
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman blames daughter-in-law for not delivering a boy
Are mothers responsible for the gender of their babies?. Traditionally, women were blamed for the gender of the baby they delivered. However, with the advent of technology, it was brought to light that fathers determine the child’s gender.
Mother Furious After Son Reveals 'Family Secret' About Divorce to Siblings
Should some family secrets be kept in the dark from as many people as possible?. For children who experience their parents separating, there’s a lot of psychological damage and turmoil that can take place. In some cases, they may experience feelings of isolation, rejection and loneliness as their try to process the change in their family.
Woman makes daughter-in-law, who is a new mother, cook and clean when she visits them
Contrary to popular belief, people don’t have to rush to see a newborn and his mother because it could be inconvenient for the new parents adjusting to their new life. Even if one visits, it’s necessary that the new parents know about the visit in advance so that they have time to prepare for a guest.
New mom furious at mother-in-law and husband for starving her
Postpartum care is essential to regain the strength and nutrition that a mother lost during the delivery. Also, during that period, mothers are advised to rest as much as possible to make up for the sleep they lose while caring for the baby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AJ McLean on Daughter, 9, Changing Name to Elliott: 'I Will Be in Her Corner a Million Percent'
"Whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent," the Backstreet Boys singer said of his 9-year-old daughter changing her name from Ava to Elliott AJ McLean will stand by his daughters no matter what. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, recently spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter's decision to change her name from Ava to Elliott, sharing that he will "support" the 9-year-old regardless of the reason she wanted to switch her moniker. News of the name change first came when McLean's wife Rochelle posted a...
"We need a break" Parents blame daughter for not taking kid brother along with her on date
Is one responsible for their kid sibling when they are on a date?. Dating helps two people understand each other and evaluate their sustainability as a couple. Usually, dates involve only the people who’re in the romantic relationship. But sometimes, due to urgent circumstances, they may have to include another person along with them.
macaronikid.com
Is it time to potty train your toddler?
Potty training can be confusing and overwhelming, but I have the simple answers for you!. Potty training is the first experience where you get to learn your child's individual learning style, and that is POWERFUL!. Before you decide that it's time to potty train, you need to know that your...
KIDS・
msn.com
Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic
Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman refuses to let brother-in-law sleep beside her
Losing a spouse to death can make one emotionally vulnerable, depressed, and more. How long people will take to recover from this will vary from one person to another. During this time, they require their family’s and friends’ support.
OPINION: Addition Of Drag Storytime At ‘Boo At The Zoo’ A Shining Example Of Duluth Inclusivity
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in an opinion piece on our website are specifically those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the station. Boo At The Zoo is happening in just a few short weeks and will run on 3 separate weekends...
pethelpful.com
Video of Daughter Calling After an Elk Has Everyone's Mind Blown
We've all done our fair share of making animal noises. We bark back to our dogs or meow to our cats as if we can speak their language. Sometimes they'll reply, but most of the time they'll just stare at you. So maybe it's time to start taking lessons from this little girl.
Slate
Help! My Sister-in-Law Is Spreading Lies About Me on Her Mommy Blog.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I have a younger sister-in-law who runs a Facebook blog with a large following (over 10,000) about her parenting lifestyle (think along the lines of unschooler, home birth, anti-vaccine). Even though I don’t agree with some of her choices, I’ve been a good aunt to her five children (soon to be six). Recently, she has had a penchant for posting on her blog about mistakes her extended family has made regarding her lifestyle choices, and just the other day I saw her referencing myself and my family in one of her posts.
Fox 59
Mommy Magic: How to create the Ultimate College Care Package
Having a kiddo head off to college is a huge adjustment for both them and you as their parent! No matter how close or far they go, sending a care package can help them get settled in their dorm, and it’s the perfect way to remind them of home!
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0