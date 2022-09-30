ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Throws Daughter Ember Unicorn Tea-Themed 5th B-Day Party! See Photos

Her special day! Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff threw a unicorn tea party-themed fifth birthday party for their daughter, Ember Roloff. “Tea time,” the TLC personality, 31, wrote across a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 10. In the clip, the five-year-old birthday girl was seen at the end of a large table with some guests, some of whom were wearing adorable unicorn headbands. The pink table cloth also featured unicorn designs, while Audrey also set the table with pastel-colored plates, teacups and a floral centerpiece.
Aabha Gopan

Woman blames daughter-in-law for not delivering a boy

Are mothers responsible for the gender of their babies?. Traditionally, women were blamed for the gender of the baby they delivered. However, with the advent of technology, it was brought to light that fathers determine the child’s gender.
Gillian Sisley

Mother Furious After Son Reveals 'Family Secret' About Divorce to Siblings

Should some family secrets be kept in the dark from as many people as possible?. For children who experience their parents separating, there’s a lot of psychological damage and turmoil that can take place. In some cases, they may experience feelings of isolation, rejection and loneliness as their try to process the change in their family.
People

AJ McLean on Daughter, 9, Changing Name to Elliott: 'I Will Be in Her Corner a Million Percent'

"Whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent," the Backstreet Boys singer said of his 9-year-old daughter changing her name from Ava to Elliott AJ McLean will stand by his daughters no matter what. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, recently spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter's decision to change her name from Ava to Elliott, sharing that he will "support" the 9-year-old regardless of the reason she wanted to switch her moniker. News of the name change first came when McLean's wife Rochelle posted a...
macaronikid.com

Is it time to potty train your toddler?

Potty training can be confusing and overwhelming, but I have the simple answers for you!. Potty training is the first experience where you get to learn your child's individual learning style, and that is POWERFUL!. Before you decide that it's time to potty train, you need to know that your...
msn.com

Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic

Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
Aabha Gopan

Woman refuses to let brother-in-law sleep beside her

Losing a spouse to death can make one emotionally vulnerable, depressed, and more. How long people will take to recover from this will vary from one person to another. During this time, they require their family’s and friends’ support.
Slate

Help! My Sister-in-Law Is Spreading Lies About Me on Her Mommy Blog.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I have a younger sister-in-law who runs a Facebook blog with a large following (over 10,000) about her parenting lifestyle (think along the lines of unschooler, home birth, anti-vaccine). Even though I don’t agree with some of her choices, I’ve been a good aunt to her five children (soon to be six). Recently, she has had a penchant for posting on her blog about mistakes her extended family has made regarding her lifestyle choices, and just the other day I saw her referencing myself and my family in one of her posts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
