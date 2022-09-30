Read full article on original website
Related
Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Morgan County left a Stover man with serious injuries. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 45-year-old Scott Gruber was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he crossed the wrong The post Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
One person hospitalized after head-on collision in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY - A man was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a collision Saturday in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. at Saw Mill Road. The 45-year-old man was driving westbound when he crossed the wrong side...
One person hurt in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Cole County Sheriff's Department to host Drug Take Back event
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it will host a Drug Take Back Event in October. The sheriff's department partnered with the Russellville Fire Protection District and the Jefferson City Council to host the event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: charges filed in crash that killed Lebanon woman
The Laclede County Sheriff's Office said the day the woman was released from prison, she was in the car with the stepson of a man she had exchanged letters with while behind bars before she was involved in a deadly crash.
Linn Creek woman killed Thursday after crash on Route A in Camden County
A Linn Creek woman died Thursday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash in Camden County. The post Linn Creek woman killed Thursday after crash on Route A in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
One man left with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash
JEFFERSON CITY -- A Moniteau County man was left with serious injuries Friday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50. Jefferson City police officers responded to the 3800 block of Highway 50 west around 6:40 a.m. Investigations from the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit showed that Stephen Vaught, 45,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust
A Columbia man was charged Friday in federal court with distributing fentanyl after investigators learned a package containing drugs was going to be delivered to his home. The post Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Linn Creek woman killed in Camden County single-vehicle crash
CAMDEN COUNTY − A Linn Creek woman was killed in a crash in Camden County Thursday afternoon. Teresa Richardson, 61, was driving westbound on Route A, when her Jeep Compass crossed the center of the road, traveled off the left side and struck an embankment, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
KOMU
Minor vehicle collision in Boone County Friday evening
COLUMBIA - A minor collision occurred in Boone County Friday evening. The crash happened on Scott Blvd and Chapel Hill Road. The crash led to one car being towed. This story is developing and KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Boone County teen reported missing
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
Two Injured in I-70 Collision
Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
KOMU
Driver faces serious injuries after collision with school bus
MILLER COUNTY − An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday morning after a collision with a school bus. The crash happened on Burkle Lane and Burkle Pond Road around 7:20 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, was traveling too fast for conditions and crossed the...
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Crews respond to semi-truck overturned on I-70, no injuries reported
BOONVILLE - A semi-truck flipped over causing a slowdown in traffic on I-70, while it was traveling westbound near the Boonville Main Street exit, Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded at 6:43 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call a semi-truck drifted to the left side of the road, overcorrected, and flipped over. The overturned truck blocked both lanes of traffic.
KOMU
Southern Boone raised money for Brooklyn Smith
Veronica Townsend is a graduate student at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and is originally from Jefferson City, Missouri. At KOMU, she is a sports reporter.
KOMU
The Missouri State Treasure's Office host Unclaimed Property Auction
COLUMBIA - The Treasure's Office is holding an auction this week on Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia. This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of Covid, they're hosting two this year.
krcgtv.com
Auxvasse man dead after Callaway County crash
An Auxvasse man is dead after a crash in Callaway County. The crash was on County Road 245 at Route E on Thursday at 12:20 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report. Douglas Thompson, 88, of Auxvasse, was driving a 1999 Nissan Maxima when he failed to...
Comments / 0