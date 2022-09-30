Read full article on original website
Winners Announced in Second Day of International Chilli Society Sanctioned Judging at Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest
Winners were announced Sunday in the second day of International Chilli Society sanctioned judging, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest on the Square. In red chilli judging, first place went to Helen McAuley of Springfield who won a trip to the World Chanpionship in 2023, 500-dollars...
Greater Taylorville Chamber Officials Pleased With Turnout at 37th Annual Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest
Officials with the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce were pleased with how the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest turned out this past Saturday and Sunday on the Square. A record 12 kettles of chilli were cooked at the new chilli tent on the southeast corner of the Square on...
Jeffrey Allen Fleming
Jeffrey Allen Fleming, 62, of Taylorville, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his residence. Jeff was born February 3, 1960, in Woodstock, IL, the son of Robert E. and Shirley D. (Absher) Fleming. He graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 1978 and went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps, before an honorable, medical discharge. Jeff graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with his bachelor’s in nursing in 1991, and then earned his master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State School of Anesthesia. He worked for many years as a Certified Register Nurse Anesthetist for many area hospitals, but mainly Springfield Memorial Hospital and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
Designed With Detail Recognized As Taylorville Business Of The Month For October
The Miller Media Group along with BNG Administrative Services are recognizing a local business every month for their “Business of the Month.” This month, Designed with Detail, at 602 East Park Street, has been recognized. The business, run by Charlee Kocurek and Cheryl Morman, was recognized with a certificate. Becky Edwards, with BNG Administrative Services, was there to welcome and congratulate Designed with Detail.
Opening Ceremony Kicks Off 37th Annual Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest Saturday
The 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce kicked off Saturday morning on the Square. Boy Scout Troop 68, Cub Scout Packs 68 and 132, and Troop 132, presented the colors on the stage. The Taylorville High School Alumni Choir, under the direction of Keith Chase, performed the National Anthem.
LLCC Spring Registration Now Open
Lincoln Land Community College is already preparing for the next set of 8-week courses. LLCC Taylorville Director Dee Kruger says preliminary data shows 8-week courses help students learn more. There’s a lot of different types of 8-week courses you can take. Kruger says that registration for Spring courses opens soon....
Safe Passage Taylorville Continues Its Expansion
The Safe Passage program continues to grow in Taylorville and the surrounding area. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the program received a small handful of sizable grants. Chief Wheeler thanks the support of the coordinators for their efforts. Denise Evans and Debbie Prince signed on as official co-coordinators earlier...
Taylorville Community Donates $3600, Hats, Gloves, to Kiwanis Kids' Day Efforts for Children, Youth
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club announced at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, that the Taylorville community donated over $3600 during the Club’s annual Kids’ Day fund-raiser September 23 and 24. That weekend, Kiwanis members, along with some spouses and Taylorville High School Kiwanis Key Club members, were stationed at...
Breaking News: Illinois Attorney General Approves Kroger's Asbestos Remediation Plan; Work Starts Monday
Regional Radio News has learned the Illinois Attorney General's Office has approved the Taylorville Kroger store's asbestos remediation plan, and work to begin remediation at the store will begin on Monday. Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry shared the information with Regional Radio News this morning. The store closed July 29th when...
