Taylorville, IL

Winners Announced in Second Day of International Chilli Society Sanctioned Judging at Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest

Winners were announced Sunday in the second day of International Chilli Society sanctioned judging, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest on the Square. In red chilli judging, first place went to Helen McAuley of Springfield who won a trip to the World Chanpionship in 2023, 500-dollars...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Jeffrey Allen Fleming

Jeffrey Allen Fleming, 62, of Taylorville, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his residence. Jeff was born February 3, 1960, in Woodstock, IL, the son of Robert E. and Shirley D. (Absher) Fleming. He graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 1978 and went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps, before an honorable, medical discharge. Jeff graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with his bachelor’s in nursing in 1991, and then earned his master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State School of Anesthesia. He worked for many years as a Certified Register Nurse Anesthetist for many area hospitals, but mainly Springfield Memorial Hospital and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Designed With Detail Recognized As Taylorville Business Of The Month For October

The Miller Media Group along with BNG Administrative Services are recognizing a local business every month for their “Business of the Month.” This month, Designed with Detail, at 602 East Park Street, has been recognized. The business, run by Charlee Kocurek and Cheryl Morman, was recognized with a certificate. Becky Edwards, with BNG Administrative Services, was there to welcome and congratulate Designed with Detail.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
LLCC Spring Registration Now Open

Lincoln Land Community College is already preparing for the next set of 8-week courses. LLCC Taylorville Director Dee Kruger says preliminary data shows 8-week courses help students learn more. There’s a lot of different types of 8-week courses you can take. Kruger says that registration for Spring courses opens soon....
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Safe Passage Taylorville Continues Its Expansion

The Safe Passage program continues to grow in Taylorville and the surrounding area. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the program received a small handful of sizable grants. Chief Wheeler thanks the support of the coordinators for their efforts. Denise Evans and Debbie Prince signed on as official co-coordinators earlier...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Breaking News: Illinois Attorney General Approves Kroger's Asbestos Remediation Plan; Work Starts Monday

Regional Radio News has learned the Illinois Attorney General's Office has approved the Taylorville Kroger store's asbestos remediation plan, and work to begin remediation at the store will begin on Monday. Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry shared the information with Regional Radio News this morning. The store closed July 29th when...
TAYLORVILLE, IL

