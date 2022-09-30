Jeffrey Allen Fleming, 62, of Taylorville, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his residence. Jeff was born February 3, 1960, in Woodstock, IL, the son of Robert E. and Shirley D. (Absher) Fleming. He graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 1978 and went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps, before an honorable, medical discharge. Jeff graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with his bachelor’s in nursing in 1991, and then earned his master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State School of Anesthesia. He worked for many years as a Certified Register Nurse Anesthetist for many area hospitals, but mainly Springfield Memorial Hospital and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO