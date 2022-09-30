Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
A robot went inside Hurricane Fiona. The wild footage is unlike anything you’ve seen before
Last year, scientists decided to send robots into the eye of the storm - to show us what tempestuous hurricanes look like on the inside. The drones would also improve experts' understanding of how hurricanes intensify into dangerous storms with gale and deadly flooding. Recently, the collaboration between the U.S....
Air Force hurricane hunters inside Ian's eye capture eerie calm, blue skies
Air Force hurricane hunters captured footage of calm skies from inside the eye of Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, as it made its way toward Florida.
Air Force pilot who flew through Hurricane Ian describes storm as a 'life changer,' worst flight of his career
U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunter pilot Kendall Dunn said flying through the eye of Hurricane Ian was the toughest flight of his career.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sharkicane: Hurricane Ian storm surge turns shark hurricane hoax into reality
The storm surge resulting from Hurricane Ian is so intense that it seems to be bringing to life a long-running hoax about sharks being sent into residential areas by storms.
WATCH: Crazy Drone Video Shows 50-Foot Waves and Dangerous Winds Inside Hurricane Fiona
Thanks to new sail drone footage, we’re quickly learning why Hurricane Fiona is shaping up to be the strongest storm of the Atlantic basin season. Recently, researchers sent a drone to the heart of the storm to capture video evidence of what occurred inside the powerful cyclone. On Thursday,...
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
scitechdaily.com
Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022
On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weather Channel
Tropical Storm Ian Tracker: Spaghetti Models, Cone, Satellite And More
Tropical Storm Ian will track through the Caribbean Sea this weekend and will likely be a hurricane threat for the western Caribbean and the Southeast. Here are a few maps that show the latest information on this system. For full forecast details, go to this link. Projected Path...
NECN
Hurricane Ian Remnants to Arrive in New England This Weekend
While we watch Hurricane Ian’s impacts along the southeastern U.S. coastline and a fourth landfall, we will see some impacts from the storm here in New England. Friday, we only see the clouds thickening up as the day goes on and this will help keep our temps a tad cooler than Thursday. Plus, at the coast we stay around 60 degrees for highs thanks to a light onshore breeze. Friday night, clouds continue to head north, and we stay in the 40s south with lows in the 30s again in the north country.
Look out! Jim Cantore of Weather Channel battles branch, 150 mph winds of Hurricane Ian
Jim Cantore headed to Florida's West Coast to be at the center of Hurricane Ian. The storm gave him its best shot when it made landfall Wednesday. The Weather Channel meteorologist went out into the empty streets of Punta Gorda to face Ian's 150 mph winds. Video shows him nearly being taken out by a branch, then holding on for dear life to a street sign as he made his way back to safety.
See Hurricane Ian churn in video from International Space Station
Cameras aboard the International Space Station are providing a birds-eye view of Hurricane Ian as it churns northward toward Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelnoire.com
Hurricane Hunters Experience "Worst Flight Ever" Flying Into Hurricane Ian
Hurricane hunters took to the skies these past few days to head into the eye of Hurricane Ian as its made landfall in Florida. A video on Twitter shows a group of hurricane hunters flying through extreme weather in the midst of the storm. Although it is dangerous, hurricane hunters...
Hurricane Ian: NOAA Hurricane Hunters Fly Into Eye of Storm in Scary Video
Every disaster movie has a crew of fearless, impossibly dedicated scientists. And that crew is willing to do whatever it takes to keep others out of harm’s way, even if that means putting their own lives on the line. Believe it or not, those people also exist in real life.
Are Ian-sized hurricanes going to become the new normal?
As global warming heats tropical ocean waters, it's increasingly likely that hurricanes like Ian will become more intense and common.
As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, a Fiona victim warns of storm surge 'coming with a vengeance'
Storm surge is a deadly risk in hurricanes, and sea level rise makes it worse. Now millions are threatened on the west coast of Florida.
NOAA Hurricane Hunter Plane Flies Through the Eye of Hurricane Ian: WATCH
As Hurricane Ian approaches mainland Florida, the NOAA Hurricane Hunter plane flew through the eye of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. The NOAA Aircraft Operations Center posted a video of the Hurricane Hunter breaking through into the eye of the hurricane. This plane depicted here is nicknamed “Kermit.”
What Hurricane Ian Looked Like Inside, Explained in Beautiful Description
Scientists have told Newsweek that the eye of the storm would have been quite different from the chaos it caused on the ground in Florida.
Nightmare In The Sky: Hurricane Hunter Shares Harrowing Footage From Inside Ian
Flying inside a Category 4 storm is definitely not for nervous travelers.
US News and World Report
Drone Video Shows Boats Washed Ashore in Hurricane Ian's Wake
(Reuters) - Drone footage showed the damage left by Hurricane Ian in the city of Fort Myers on Florida's Gulf Coast on Thursday, where boats were washed ashore and left lodged between buildings. Ian plowed into Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and...
Comments / 0