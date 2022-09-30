ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022

On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
Tropical Storm Ian Tracker: Spaghetti Models, Cone, Satellite And More

T​ropical Storm Ian will track through the Caribbean Sea this weekend and will likely be a hurricane threat for the western Caribbean and the Southeast. H​ere are a few maps that show the latest information on this system. For full forecast details, go to this link. P​rojected Path...
Hurricane Ian Remnants to Arrive in New England This Weekend

While we watch Hurricane Ian’s impacts along the southeastern U.S. coastline and a fourth landfall, we will see some impacts from the storm here in New England. Friday, we only see the clouds thickening up as the day goes on and this will help keep our temps a tad cooler than Thursday. Plus, at the coast we stay around 60 degrees for highs thanks to a light onshore breeze. Friday night, clouds continue to head north, and we stay in the 40s south with lows in the 30s again in the north country.
Look out! Jim Cantore of Weather Channel battles branch, 150 mph winds of Hurricane Ian

Jim Cantore headed to Florida's West Coast to be at the center of Hurricane Ian. The storm gave him its best shot when it made landfall Wednesday. The Weather Channel meteorologist went out into the empty streets of Punta Gorda to face Ian's 150 mph winds. Video shows him nearly being taken out by a branch, then holding on for dear life to a street sign as he made his way back to safety.
Drone Video Shows Boats Washed Ashore in Hurricane Ian's Wake

(Reuters) - Drone footage showed the damage left by Hurricane Ian in the city of Fort Myers on Florida's Gulf Coast on Thursday, where boats were washed ashore and left lodged between buildings. Ian plowed into Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and...
