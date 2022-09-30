Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.

HOLMES COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO