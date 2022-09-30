ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Governor DeWine Awards $7.7 Million for First Responder Wellness

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in September announced that nearly two dozen local first responder agencies will receive a total of $7.7 million to help them boost their staffing levels to ensure thorough coverage for emergency response. The grants represent the second round of the new Ohio First Responder...
OHIO STATE
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide

On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
POMEROY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop

PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning

A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Your Radio Place

Second fatal crash in 48 hours reported in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–It has been a deadly two days in Muskingum County, as a second fatal crash has been reported. The Muskingum County Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that took place early Saturday. According to the Patrol, shortly after 2 am, 24...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Men arrested on theft charges in Holmes County

Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 2 killed in crash near Hilliard

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died after a crash near Hilliard early Friday morning, police told 10TV. The Hilliard Division of Police said the crash happened just before 2:55 a.m. on Fishinger Road in front of Columbus Fire Station 30. The victims were taken to area hospitals where...
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

‘He was my heart' Family mourns loss of man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of Trevor Seymour, 52, who was killed in a shooting near an east Columbus motorcycle club Saturday night. “He was a superstar. And I always felt that way about him, like he was my superstar. When I tell you he was the life of the party, that was my uncle, I’m telling you,” said Keyshawn Pitts, Seymour’s niece.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
PATASKALA, OH

