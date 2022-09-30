Read full article on original website
Your Radio Place
Event scheduled to raise awareness of the homeless in the Guernsey County area
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Guernsey County Samaritan Center has scheduled a “Night in the Box” event for fundraising and to raise awareness of homelessness in the area. The event will be held along the sidewalks on Wheeling Avenue in Cambridfge on October 9th and 10th. The event will begin at 5 p.m.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Head Start to have Thanksgiving Food Drive starting in October and going through November
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Head Start will soon be collecting food for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. The food drive will take place in the months of October and November. The food collected will go to needy families in the area. Donations for the food drive may be...
Your Radio Place
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to attend events on Monday at Salt Fork State Park and in Caldwell
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will attend the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Storybook Trail ribbon-cutting at Salt Fork State Park on Monday morning. In the afternoon, she will host a book reading in Noble County to encourage enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination...
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
Your Radio Place
Governor DeWine Awards $7.7 Million for First Responder Wellness
COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in September announced that nearly two dozen local first responder agencies will receive a total of $7.7 million to help them boost their staffing levels to ensure thorough coverage for emergency response. The grants represent the second round of the new Ohio First Responder...
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
meigsindypress.com
Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide
On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
WSYX ABC6
Mom of three who gunned down during weekend bar fight, remembered as vibrant and loving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a young mom who lost her life to gun violence over the weekend when shots were fired inside an eastside bar, is remembering her for her friendship and laughter. "She was vibrant, sarcastic, and her laugh was deep," Tiara Walton said as...
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning
A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway […]
Your Radio Place
Second fatal crash in 48 hours reported in Muskingum County
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–It has been a deadly two days in Muskingum County, as a second fatal crash has been reported. The Muskingum County Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that took place early Saturday. According to the Patrol, shortly after 2 am, 24...
wqkt.com
Men arrested on theft charges in Holmes County
Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.
Police: 2 killed in crash near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died after a crash near Hilliard early Friday morning, police told 10TV. The Hilliard Division of Police said the crash happened just before 2:55 a.m. on Fishinger Road in front of Columbus Fire Station 30. The victims were taken to area hospitals where...
‘He was my heart' Family mourns loss of man killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of Trevor Seymour, 52, who was killed in a shooting near an east Columbus motorcycle club Saturday night. “He was a superstar. And I always felt that way about him, like he was my superstar. When I tell you he was the life of the party, that was my uncle, I’m telling you,” said Keyshawn Pitts, Seymour’s niece.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Circleville man pleads guilty to assaulting an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Circleville man has pled guilty to the felonious assault of an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper. 49-year-old Dennis Pryor was arrested on March 13 after a DUI traffic stop along Route 23. According to reports at the time, troopers approached his Ford Mustang and noticed...
Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
