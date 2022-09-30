Read full article on original website
This Year in the Minors: the Columbia Fireflies
‘This Week in the Minors’ is our weekly look at notable performances from all over the system, from big-name prospects and less-heralded guys alike. The mission is to answer this simple question: “Who had a good week?”. However, the Minor League Season is over. So it is time...
What will you remember most about the 2022 Royals?
Another season of Royals baseball is coming to a close and, such as in the previous six seasons, the Royals will be watching the postseason from home. But even in non-competitive seasons, there are always things to remember. Jorge Soler leading the AL in home runs; the debut of an exciting young catching prospect; Ken Harvey and Jason Grimsley colliding; the possibilities are nearly endless. Let’s take a look back at some moments and themes to remember from this season of baseball in Kansas City.
The Royals have been surprisingly bad at defense this year
The crisp fall air brings back memories of October baseball in Kansas City, and a Royals team that lapped the league in defense. With Lorenzo Cain tracking down flyballs like a hawk in center, Alex Gordon playing the left field position perfectly, Alcides Escobar making ridiculous plays from the shortstop position, and Salvador Perez gunning down those foolish enough to attempt a steal, the Royals defense was the envy of the league.
Ninth inning rally fizzles as Royals lose 5-3 to the Guardians
As the dates on our computers and phones changed from 2021 to 2022, we weren’t even sure that we’d have baseball this year thanks to a heated labor standoff between the owners and the player’s union. Thankfully, we got a full 162-game season that started a little late and resulted in tonight’s penultimate game of the year being played on October 4, a game in which the Cleveland Guardians handed the Kansas City Royals a 5-3 loss, the Royals’ 96th of the season.
Waters blast boosts Royals to 5-2 win in extras over Cleveland
In their final Monday game of the season, the Royals bested the Guardians 5-2 in a thrilling extra-inning victory. The win is Kansas City’s 65th of the year. It was Kansas City who opened the scoring in the top of the second on Monday night. With a runner at third and two outs, Drew Waters legged out an infield single to drive in the game’s first run.
Royals Rumblings - News for October 3, 2022
Drew Waters talks to Anne Rogers about his power outburst this season. The pull-side approach is something Waters has worked on in the cage and in batting practice with the Royals’ hitting coaches, hoping to see it translate into games. “The biggest thing we’ve been talking about is just...
