Morning accident in Pittsburg sends woman to hospital
Around 8:50 this morning, first responders were dispatched to the 2900 block of N Broadway in Pittsburg in response to a report of an injury accident. According to report, s a 2017 Yongfu Moped driven by Cara Cobb. rear-ended a 2011 Ford pick-up truck driven by Hunter Kirkwood. Cobb was...
Missing Person “Susan Taylor” Located
Denison Police located Susan Taylor around noon Friday, Sep 30, who was the focus of a welfare check requested by the housekeeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since Sep 27, a day after friends reported her missing. Healthcare providers were medically checking her, and authorities notified her family.
Driver dies after pickup crashes, bursts into flames in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said a man died after a fiery crash near Ravia. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1, .3 miles south of Slippery Falls Road on Tuesday. Troopers said an unidentified 53-year-old man, was killed when he ran off the road,...
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Pontotoc County Crash While Fleeing Deputy
An overnight pursuit between a motorcyclist and a Pontotoc County deputy turns deadly. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspect ran a stop sign and lost control on a curve, hit a rock, went into the air and then hit several trees. The crash report says the deputy was not...
Man arrested after shots fired from truck
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to hate crime for racially motivated attack in Shawnee
Two men — Devan Johnson and Brandon Killian — each pleaded guilty this week to a federal hate crime. The Oklahoman reports it's the first time the Oklahoma City federal court is prosecuting a hate crime in more than a decade. The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr....
