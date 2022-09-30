ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, OK

Morning accident in Pittsburg sends woman to hospital

Around 8:50 this morning, first responders were dispatched to the 2900 block of N Broadway in Pittsburg in response to a report of an injury accident. According to report, s a 2017 Yongfu Moped driven by Cara Cobb. rear-ended a 2011 Ford pick-up truck driven by Hunter Kirkwood. Cobb was...
Missing Person “Susan Taylor” Located

Denison Police located Susan Taylor around noon Friday, Sep 30, who was the focus of a welfare check requested by the housekeeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since Sep 27, a day after friends reported her missing. Healthcare providers were medically checking her, and authorities notified her family.
Man arrested after shots fired from truck

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.
