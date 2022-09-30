Read full article on original website
Related
Week 7 high school football scoreboard
The AJC sports team is updating scores from the Georgia high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.
Bloomington, Richfield districts tighten security plan ahead of weekend football games
The Bloomington district is adding enhanced safety measures to Saturday's homecoming football game after a shooting last week disrupted the game at Richfield High School. Only students of Kennedy High School will be allowed to access the game, along with their families, according to the Bloomington Public Schools District. Younger...
IHSAA soccer: These are the favorites to win Evansville-area boys, girls sectionals
EVANSVILLE — This week should feature the best soccer of the season. The Indiana High School Athletic Association state tournaments begins Monday. The Evansville area is known for producing a few teams capable of reaching the final weekend at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis. Could it happen again? ...
3 Washington high school football games you should not have missed in Week 5
Little brother ... not this season. In what might be the biggest upset of Week 5, seventh-ranked W.F. West beat perennial 2A Evergreen Conference powerhouse Tumwater, which is ranked No. 2 in the state. And the Bearcats did so in dominating fashion with a 28-7 win at Tumwater Stadium. "Hats off to ...
Comments / 0