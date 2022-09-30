Read full article on original website
Need A Hunting Shack? Check Out North Dakota’s Cheapest Home
Another waterfowl season is upon us in North Dakota. Tired of paying for hotels in the middle of nowhere on your hunting trips? Well, you're in luck, I have found the cheapest home for sale in all of North Dakota and it's in the heart of some of the best waterfowl hunting in all of North Dakota.
North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?
For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
I see people dumpster diving all the time while going about my business in North Dakota. Once, I was in the middle of making several trips to the dumpster and it got to the point where I just started handing my bags to the nearby scavengers, because they were taking out my garbage immediately after I put it in the bin. -- It felt like the proper etiquette.
North Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Seems Just A Little Off
A website called Mind Your Dollars has come up with "The Most Underrated Attraction" in every state. I did a story not too long ago about "The Most Overrated Attraction" in every state and you can read all about that here. I didn't agree with that one either. When I...
This Is North Dakota’s Top-Searched True Crime Story
True crime tv is insanely popular right now. Why do you think that is? On second thought, I'm not sure I want to know the psychological explanation behind it. Personally, I think it's just curiosity. Most recently, the Netflix series on Jeffrey Dahmer is the one capturing everyone's attention... but...
Rollover Crash In North Dakota Involves Several Associates Of Musician, ‘B.o.B.’
According to KVVR, there was a car crash Monday (September, 26th) that involved people close to the musical act, "B.o.B." All of the individuals involved are from Florida and Georgia. It's said they traveled along with the musical act and were in North Dakota for a show he had performed at earlier that night at the Alerus Center.
Bismarck Bobcat Workers Just Voted To Join A UNION?
A really red state pours a little union blue into the mix. On Wednesday, the United Steelworkers (USW) announced that Bobcat's Bismarck workforce voted in favor of union representation. It was a secret election ballot involving 700 employees voting and overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. The news really caught me by surprise as North Dakota is about the most labor union resilient state in the country. Unions have been characterized as a socialist movement getting in the way of capitalism. Unlike North Dakota, unions are a voting stronghold for the Democratic party.
How Often Do North Dakotans Fake it? Sick Days That Is
Have you ever called in sick before when you weren't sick?. This is the perfect story for me this Monday as I am currently sick as a dog. This was one of those mornings where I had to mustard up everything I had just to get out of bed and into the shower.
How To Take A “Time Out” In North Dakota This Week
A gorgeous week after a chilly start to Fall last week is making now, if ever, some of the best times to get out and enjoy the 701!. The colors are changing and if you have been stuck inside that office or house, just trying to survive the daily tasks; take the time and have a break!
How Happy Are The Residents Of North Dakota Comparatively
How happy are you living in North Dakota? Think about your life for a moment. There are 49 other states where you can hang your hat, why did you choose North Dakota?. Maybe it's where you were born and raised and you couldn't imagine living elsewhere. Maybe you were born and raised in North Dakota like myself, moved away for a while, and realized how much you missed the state. Maybe you are a transplant and moved here for school or a job and decided to stay.
Easy Way North Dakota Households Can Save Money
We all are scraping these days. From interest rates raising to screaming headlines that another fall-out in the market is on the verge of happening... Let us be real, we all could use some easy ways that might sound like little drops in the bucket... But believe us, they ADD UP FAST when you do the math over time!
One Major Change In North Dakota’s Duck Season You Need To Know
The 2022-2023 North Dakota duck season is set to begin tomorrow Saturday, September 24th for resident hunters. The non-resident season begins a week later on Saturday, October 1st. According to a video posted by the North Dakota Game and Fish, hunters can expect to see more ducks in the skies...
Winter’s Almost Here, ND’s Largest Ski Resort Is Excited
SAVE BIG TODAY - ON SALE NOW for a short time are Season Passes. to North Dakota's largest ski resort, Huff Hills Ski Area!!!. The 2022-2023 Season Passes are on sale for $100 DOLLARS OFF. until October 15th at the following locations in Bismarck: 701 Cycle & Sport, Scheels in...
Is It The Law To Pull Over For Funeral Processions In North Dakota?
The rules of the road are often ignored, but there are some things that may be a little unclear. Since the Queen's funeral has been in the headlines lately, the question of whether or not you're required to pull over for a funeral procession has come up quite a bit.
North Dakota Country Fest’s 5th Artist Just Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Here Is Your Most Luxurious Bathroom North Dakota
We all have stress... and still to this day, one of the most relaxing ways. to wipe away, wash away, or wish away the worries, and pressures of the world... (And let's be real, may even be the only time to ourselves...) Is when we have those precious quiet moments...
Fall Outlook On Gas Prices In North Dakota. Here We Go Again?
One of the most anticipated hunting seasons of the year opens up this weekend. The North Dakota waterfowl season is set to begin this Saturday, September 24th. All good waterfowlers know that scouting is the key to success when it comes to duck and goose hunting. Rising gas prices sure make it difficult to justify driving around looking around for ducks.
WATCH A Devils Lake North Dakota Fish Story That’s Actually True
We all have either told or been told a fish tale before. Most are an exaggeration of the truth. That's what all fishermen do right? They lie. Most of the time it involves some additional inches added on to the true size. Sounds familiar right ladies?. Well, I ran across...
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
Here’s What North Dakotan’s Are Best & Worst At
North Dakotan's are good at many things but what are we really good at?. It just so happens that a study was done to find the answer to this very question. A study was done by Reader's Digest and it found what each state is good at and what the state is, reversely, very bad at. So, let's dive in.
