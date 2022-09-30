STARKVILLE – Mississippi State excelled on both sides of the football as the Bulldogs took down No. 17 Texas A&M by a score of 42-24 at Davis Wade Stadium. MSU racked up 473 yards of total offense and State forced four turnovers to pave the way to another upset win over the Aggies. State has played a ranked A&M team five times since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012 and the Bulldogs have claimed victory in four of those five meetings.

