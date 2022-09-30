Read full article on original website
hailstate.com
Mississippi State Enters National Rankings After Win Over Aggies
STARKVILLE – After defeating No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday, Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) made its debut in the 2022 national rankings a day later. Head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs checked in at No. 23 in both the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll and in the Associated Press Top 25.
hailstate.com
"SEC Nation" Heads To Starkville to Highlight Arkansas at Mississippi State
SEC Network's weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, is set for Starkville to showcase the all-SEC showdown between Arkansas and Mississippi State. The show will originate from The Junction from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 8, on SEC Network. Mississippi State will host No....
hailstate.com
No. 17 Men's Golf Set To Compete At Blessings Collegiate Invitational
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The No. 17 Mississippi State men's golf team will begin play at the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas Monday, Oct. 3. The Blessings Golf Club will play host to this unique three-day event, that will see State's men and women play side-by-side. Joining...
hailstate.com
A Total Team Effort By The Bulldogs
STARKVILLE – Stars like Will Rogers, Emmanuel Forbes, Dillon Johnson, Rara Thomas and Jett Johnson shined for Mississippi State on Saturday. But it took a total team effort by the Bulldogs to take down then No. 17 Texas A&M. MSU received major contributions from players up and down the depth chart in their 42-24 upset of the Aggies.
hailstate.com
State Finishes Fourth at Live in Lou Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In its third race of the season, the Mississippi State cross country team finished fourth, collectively, in the women's blue 5K at the 21st Annual Live in Lou Classic. Freshman runner Madison Jones continued to lead the team as the Saltillo, Mississippi, native was the first...
hailstate.com
Live Drive: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M
STARKVILLE – It's the annual gridiron battle of the Southeastern Conference's maroon-wearing teams. Mississippi State hosts No. 17 Texas A&M in a 3 p.m. CT game at Davis Wade Stadium. The game is set to be televised by SEC Network. However, you can also keep it right here for the latest updates from Starkville including highlights, exclusive photos and commentary. Updates are posted in reverse chronological order, so the newest updates can be found first. Refresh your page for the very latest.
hailstate.com
State Wins Six On Day 1 Of ITA All-American
TULSA, Okla., - Mississippi State men's tennis enjoyed a solid start on the first day of the ITA All-American Championships on Saturday. The Bulldogs picked up six singles victories during the first and second rounds of prequalifying and are sending Ewen Lumsden and Carles Hernandez on to Sunday's third round.
hailstate.com
Rising To The Occasion
STARKVILLE – In the long history of Davis Wade Stadium, there've been too many unforgettable moments to count. It was late in the third quarter on Saturday and Mississippi State held a 14-3 lead over No. 17 Texas A&M. The Aggies set up for a 44-yard field goal that would've made it a one-score game.
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Begin ITA All-American Championships
CARY, N.C. – Mississippi State women's tennis kicked off the pre-qualifying round of the ITA All-American Championships. Qualifying for the ITA All-American Championships will begin on Monday and the main draw starts on Wednesday. No. 52 Emmanouela Antonaki received a bye during the pre-qualifying rounds. Gia Cohen was the...
hailstate.com
Volleyball Drops Five-Setter To Arkansas
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State volleyball team dropped a five-set battle to the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday afternoon at the Newell-Grissom Building. The Bulldogs (9-5, 2-2 SEC) stormed out to take the first set 25-15. Arkansas (11-3, 2-2 SEC) responded with a 25-19 victory in the second and a 25-18 win in the third. The Bulldogs forced a deciding fifth set with a 25-23 victory, but the Razorbacks closed out the match with a 15-8 win.
hailstate.com
Dawgs Dominant In 42-24 Win Over No. 17 Aggies
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State excelled on both sides of the football as the Bulldogs took down No. 17 Texas A&M by a score of 42-24 at Davis Wade Stadium. MSU racked up 473 yards of total offense and State forced four turnovers to pave the way to another upset win over the Aggies. State has played a ranked A&M team five times since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012 and the Bulldogs have claimed victory in four of those five meetings.
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Defeat No. 23 Arkansas In Straight Sets
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State volleyball team continued their home winning streak with a nice-and-tidy 3-0 sweep of No. 23 Arkansas [25-19, 25-21, 25-17] in front of a raucous crowd on Saturday morning at the Newell-Grissom Building. "Arkansas is a super talented team and a well-coached team," head coach...
