Alaska candidate comparison tool allows voters to explore positions in statewide races

By Andrew Kitchenman
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 4 days ago
A voter joins a line of voters waiting to cast their ballots on Aug. 15 at the state Division of Elections office in Anchorage. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

The Alaska Beacon has launched a candidate comparison tool in conjunction with three other Alaska news organizations. The joint project with Alaska Public Media, the Anchorage Daily News and KTOO allows voters to explore the positions that candidates for statewide office have taken on a variety of issues.

The heart of the project is a questionnaire that drew heavily from questions that voters told journalists they want candidates to answer. Alaska Public Media Elections Engagement Editor Anne Hillman described the project in a commentary she wrote for the Beacon. The candidate comparison tool also includes information about campaign contributions and the voting records of the candidates. Explore the tool below.

