8 Fall Date Ideas Around Ottawa That Are Scarily More Fun Than Dinner & A Movie

Fluffy sweaters and crisp cool nights mean that cozy season is here and there are a bunch of fun places to bring your date for some scary good fun in the Ottawa area. From spooky neighbourhood strolls and pumpkin patches to festive treats and Halloween concerts, here are eight things to do around Ottawa this fall with someone special.
These 5 Toronto Properties Show What You Can Get For $1M Right Now

Having $1 million in the bank is not something most people experience in their lifetime, yet it wasn't too long ago that it couldn't even get you into Toronto's real estate market. But, according to Strata, Toronto's housing landscape has shifted. It's no longer an impenetrable fortress selling average one-bedrooms...
This Magnificent Waterfall Is One Of Ontario's Greatest Natural Wonders

Niagara Falls is great, but it's not the only waterfall worth visiting in Ontario. Kakabeka Falls is a glorious cascade of water that spills into a massive gorge carved out of Ontario's 1.6-million-year-old Precambrian Shield. It is the second-tallest waterfall in the province, with a vertical drop of 130 feet into the Kaministiquia River.
7 Things To Do In Ontario This Fall That Are Affordable & Super Fun

When autumn arrives, it’s normal to crave snuggling under the covers while binge-watching your favourite shows. Before you go into hibernation though, consider taking some time to explore all the gorgeous fall activities on offer in Ontario. Grab your coziest shacket to keep you warm and a bottle of...
8 Beautiful Fall Hikes Around Ottawa That Aren't In Gatineau Park

Enjoy the colours and avoid the crowds. Gatineau Park near Ottawa is full of hiking trails and stunning fall views, but it can get very busy during fall rhapsody. If you're looking for fall hikes around Ottawa and want to avoid the massive crowds, here are eight quieter trails to check out this season, and none of them are in Gatineau Park.
