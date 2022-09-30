Read full article on original website
People Who Moved To Vancouver Are Debating If It's Actually Unfriendly & It Got Heated
Vancouver is known for its beauty, mountains, and ocean, but also it can be straight-up lonely. Someone that moved to the city took to the Vancouver Reddit page to de-bunk the common stereotype that it's hard to make friends but it started a heated debate. People who moved from Ontario...
Toronto's Magical New Holiday Trail Takes You Through Festive Streets Filled With Flowers
It may not be winter yet, but something magical is already in the works for Toronto's Christmas season. A brand new holiday trail is coming to the city, and it will take you through a floral wonderland. Fleurs De Villes NOËL is an enchanting experience taking place from December 7...
8 Fall Date Ideas Around Ottawa That Are Scarily More Fun Than Dinner & A Movie
Fluffy sweaters and crisp cool nights mean that cozy season is here and there are a bunch of fun places to bring your date for some scary good fun in the Ottawa area. From spooky neighbourhood strolls and pumpkin patches to festive treats and Halloween concerts, here are eight things to do around Ottawa this fall with someone special.
These 5 Toronto Properties Show What You Can Get For $1M Right Now
Having $1 million in the bank is not something most people experience in their lifetime, yet it wasn't too long ago that it couldn't even get you into Toronto's real estate market. But, according to Strata, Toronto's housing landscape has shifted. It's no longer an impenetrable fortress selling average one-bedrooms...
This Magnificent Waterfall Is One Of Ontario's Greatest Natural Wonders
Niagara Falls is great, but it's not the only waterfall worth visiting in Ontario. Kakabeka Falls is a glorious cascade of water that spills into a massive gorge carved out of Ontario's 1.6-million-year-old Precambrian Shield. It is the second-tallest waterfall in the province, with a vertical drop of 130 feet into the Kaministiquia River.
7 Things To Do In Ontario This Fall That Are Affordable & Super Fun
When autumn arrives, it’s normal to crave snuggling under the covers while binge-watching your favourite shows. Before you go into hibernation though, consider taking some time to explore all the gorgeous fall activities on offer in Ontario. Grab your coziest shacket to keep you warm and a bottle of...
8 Beautiful Fall Hikes Around Ottawa That Aren't In Gatineau Park
Enjoy the colours and avoid the crowds. Gatineau Park near Ottawa is full of hiking trails and stunning fall views, but it can get very busy during fall rhapsody. If you're looking for fall hikes around Ottawa and want to avoid the massive crowds, here are eight quieter trails to check out this season, and none of them are in Gatineau Park.
