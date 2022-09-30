Vinton County Local Schools Board of Education demands harsher penalties for bad dehavior

MCARTHUR — A father’s love for his daughter and public outcry has sparked change so as to ensure that discipline is more strict and less discretionary in the Vinton County Local Schools.

Aric Bledsoe’s 15-year-old daughter Kiera, who is Black, was assaulted in a bathroom Aug. 23 at Vinton County High School.

A student recorded a video of the attack that spurred outrage on social media. Bledsoe’s daughter was treated for her injuries in the emergency room at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. Bledsoe said she sustained cuts and bruises to her face.

Bledsoe said the attack was racially motivated, a hate crime.

Vinton County Local Schools Board of Education discussed the matter during two meetings that were attended by several dozens of people, who shared stories about what has been happening to their own children and demanded that discipline be restored to the school system.

“This is far from over. I won’t let it go,” Bledsoe said during Vinton County Board of Education’s regular scheduled meeting Sept. 20.

Bledsoe said his daughter has rib abnormalities — she was four months old before she was able to leave the hospital after birth.

“She has no ribs that protect her heart,” Bledsoe said. “She’s not allowed to have any kind of impact. That girl held her on the ground, beat her. One punch, one kick and I could’ve been at the funeral home instead of a school board meeting. It could’ve been that close, so I’m not going to stand here and say that it’s in your hands (school board) and hope that it doesn’t happen again.”

Because the incident is a disciplinary matter, Superintendent Rick Brooks did not comment because the student’s privacy is protected.

However, BOE members and community members said the girl who attacked Bledsoe’s daughter received a three-day suspension.

During Thursday’s meeting, many audience members said they felt a three-day suspension is not much of a deterrent.

Brooks said school building principals can suspend a student for up to 10 days while the superintendent handles matters of expulsion.

Bledsoe condemned the administration’s tepid response.

“I think we are tired of policies and no changes,” he said. “I don’t know the answer. If I knew the answer, I would give it to you guys. What we have right now is not working, so I think it is time for a change.”

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said there is an open investigation into the matter.

BOE member Laura Martin requested a special meeting to be held Sept. 22 to discuss and adopt changes to the Student Handbook that make discipline more strict and less discretionary.

Changes made to Penalties for Violations section of the handbook:

Violation 5 – Physically assaulting a staff member – that carries a mandatory recommendation for expulsion. Handbook was amended to include “or student” and along with a requirement to report any assault to the court system.

Violation 14 – Instead of being a discretionary punishment for intentionally or recklessly causing or threatening physical or emotional harm to another or behaving in such a manner as to present risk, the phrase “discretionary penalty” was replaced with “mandatory recommendation for suspension or expulsion.”

Violation 15 – Instead of threats or verbal assault against a staff member or another student being a discretionary penalty, the handbook was amended to say mandatory suspension.

Violation 37 – Instead of a discretional penalty for any form of bullying or harassment, the handbook was amended to make the penalty mandatory for expulsion, suspension (based on severity).

Bledsoe said teachers do what they can, but he recognizes that bullying and disciplinary issues come from the home.

“It’s embarrassing. I’ve lived in Vinton County my entire life,” he said. “I feel sorry for the teachers because it starts at home. These kids don’t learn this from school. It starts at home. It’s up to us.”

In the near future, the school administration will conduct forums to inform students of the changes made to the handbook.

“I think it’s a start but we’re no where close to where we need to be,” Bledsoe said after the BOE meeting.

A BOE meeting is schedule for 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at South Elementary in Hamden.