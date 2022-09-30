Read full article on original website
EarthlingPenny
1d ago
Red states like Indiana had better start preparing for a lot of premature babies that are born addicted to drugs or alcohol, because these babies will need care for life and obviously, don't plan on the mama doing that!Also, there are approximately 13,000 children in foster care in Indian so, where are all these Republicans that preach saving babies? Don't worry, because Republican leaders are going to tax the crap out of you, to take care of all these babies that will be born in the near future! Red states have a bleak future, because they abolished abortion.
Lori A. McBride
2d ago
all the steps to prevent future death's won't be provided in this state.
Report: Indiana’s mental healthcare system 'underfunded' and 'systemic reform' recommended
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission has released its findings, following two years of research, in a report detailing the state’s mental healthcare system, recommending “systemic reform” take place. The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission was established in the 2020 legislative session, with a final...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Department of Health makes changes to COVID-19 dashboard
The Indiana Department of Health is removing certain data from its COVID-19 dashboard and changing the frequency in which it’s updated. The COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated once a week, a step down from its previous three-times-a-week. The dashboards will now be updated every Wednesday by 5 p.m....
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them? West Virginia In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the […]
IU Health, churches team up for health resource fair
Relaxed requirements allowed half a million Hoosiers to sign up for Medicaid in 2020, but now they may need to provide additional documentation to keep those benefits.
Indiana woman shares stroke survival story
INDIANAPOLIS — Sherry Mast says she'll never forget the day her life changed. "I woke up probably around 8:30. I went to get a cup of coffee from my Keurig machine, and I couldn't figure out how to operate it," said Mast. Something was wrong. "Then I walked over...
Indianapolis Recorder
YOUR MOST IMPORTANT CHOICE ON THE 2022 BALLOT? AN OFFICE ‘AT THE VERY HEART OF OUR DEMOCRACY’
To launch our coverage of Indiana’s election of a new secretary of state, the following report was written by Indiana journalists Barb Berggoetz and Steve Hinnefeld for The Indiana Citizen. Sept. 20, 2022. Indiana will elect a new secretary of state in November as a fresh spotlight glares on...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
city-countyobserver.com
Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Panelists discuss Biden gaffe, new allegations in SOS race
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the latest allegations involving Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales? And what are their thoughts on the President’s gaffe involving late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Adam Wren, Robin Winston and Mike...
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
cbs4indy.com
The best start to October weather for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
Jezebel
At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio
Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
Indiana says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much did people get? Because of the state’s […]
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids
CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
city-countyobserver.com
Todd Rokita And Team Win $2.9 million Settlement In Medicaid Fraud Case
Todd Rokita And Team Win $2.9 Million Settlement In Medicaid Fraud Case. Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced his office has recovered $2.9 million to settle allegations that a Northeast Indiana hospital network overbilled Indiana Medicaid between January 2017 and March 2021. The overbilling resulted from the usage of improper...
