Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
klkntv.com
Two Nebraska firefighters to be honored in national memorial service
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two fallen Nebraska firefighters will be honored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation next weekend. Families from all across the nation will come together to honor 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in the last few years. Each firefighter’s name will be...
3 News Now
Six small Nebraska towns are trying to ban abortion. Will it change anything?
For three weeks this July, Pastor Bill Forbes left his house around 5 p.m. and didn’t return until sundown. The Lutheran pastor went door to door in his western Nebraska town asking his neighbors the same question: Would they sign a petition in support of banning abortions in Paxton?
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Pinnacle Bank Announces 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest Winners
Pinnacle Bank (pinnbank.com) is excited to announce the 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest winners. The calendars will be available at Pinnacle Bank branches later this fall. Every year, Pinnacle Bank hosts the Nebraska Calendar Contest. Photographers submit images of Nebraska landscapes in four categories, one dedicated to each season. The top 20 photographs in each category move forward to the voting stage, which takes place on Pinnacle Bank’s Facebook page. The top three photos with the most likes from each category are chosen as the winners. As winners, their photo is featured in that year’s wall calendar for Pinnacle Bank, and photographers receive a $100 prize.
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
“We’re disappointed,” said Gifford. “The million-dollar grant was huge for us. We are losing the potential to help so many families.”
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
Former Iowa State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Excessive Use of Force
As we covered last November, Robert James Smith of the Iowa State Patrol was charged by a federal grand jury with violating a motorcyclist's civil rights by using unreasonable force. Smith has been accused of using excessive force several times in his career as a state trooper, but this particular...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian aftermath: 6 News anchor gives updates on damage in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOWT) - Anchor Dave Zawilinski gave an update Thursday after a stressful few days of bracing for Hurricane Ian while on vacation at Disney World. His family is among many stuck in Florida as the state recovers from damages sustained during Hurricane Ian. Air travel into and from the vacation hot spot was shut down Thursday until further notice.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Labor accepting American Rescue Plan Act grant applications
Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Labor announced it will begin accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act grants. Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the department will review applications for premium pay for nurses, teachers and workforce development projects. The state legislature appropriated $10 million in federal funds for...
KETV.com
Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network
Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
