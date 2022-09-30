ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 2

Related
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85

Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Two Nebraska firefighters to be honored in national memorial service

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two fallen Nebraska firefighters will be honored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation next weekend. Families from all across the nation will come together to honor 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in the last few years. Each firefighter’s name will be...
NEBRASKA STATE
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Pinnacle Bank Announces 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest Winners

Pinnacle Bank (pinnbank.com) is excited to announce the 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest winners. The calendars will be available at Pinnacle Bank branches later this fall. Every year, Pinnacle Bank hosts the Nebraska Calendar Contest. Photographers submit images of Nebraska landscapes in four categories, one dedicated to each season. The top 20 photographs in each category move forward to the voting stage, which takes place on Pinnacle Bank’s Facebook page. The top three photos with the most likes from each category are chosen as the winners. As winners, their photo is featured in that year’s wall calendar for Pinnacle Bank, and photographers receive a $100 prize.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Malcolm, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian aftermath: 6 News anchor gives updates on damage in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOWT) - Anchor Dave Zawilinski gave an update Thursday after a stressful few days of bracing for Hurricane Ian while on vacation at Disney World. His family is among many stuck in Florida as the state recovers from damages sustained during Hurricane Ian. Air travel into and from the vacation hot spot was shut down Thursday until further notice.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Racism#Muslim#The Nebraska Hall Of Fame#African American#Islam#Black Americans#Lincoln East
KETV.com

Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network

Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy