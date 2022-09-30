Read full article on original website
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
Migrants bussed to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs
A group of over 100 migrants from the southern border were moved to an Illinois suburb after being welcomed in Chicago – an action that is reportedly frustrating local officials. The migrants are staying at a Hampton Inn in Burr Ridge and a Holiday Inn in Countryside, according to...
Date set for Missouri man's execution
The Missouri Supreme Court announced an execution date for 48-year-old Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted for stalking and killing Beverly Guenther outside her workplace in Earth City in 2003.
CNET
Time Is Running Out to File a Claim in Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement
If you were a Facebook user back in 2010 you could be eligible for part of a massive $90 million payout stemming from accusations the company illicitly tracked users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though: The deadline to file a claim is barely two weeks away. Plaintiffs...
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
In the fight for the US House, one of the most important battles is in northwest Illinois
The front line of this year’s fierce fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives cuts straight through the river cities and rural communities of the 17th Congressional District in northwestern Illinois. But on the streets of Rockford and Rock Island, the face-off for the open seat between Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Esther Joy King is being met by voters with stony ...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Judge Temporarily Suspends Indiana Abortion Ban
Abortion rights protestors at the Indiana Statehouse on the first day of the special session discussing the abortion ban in Indianapolis, on July 25, 2022. (Kaiti Sullivan/The New York Times)
Highland Park shooting victims file lawsuits against gun-maker over advertising practices
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Victims of the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, are filing a series of lawsuits against the manufacturer of the gun used in the shooting, accusing the company of irresponsibly and unlawfully marketing weapons in an unsafe and illegal manner, according to an attorney for one of the victims. The suspect allegedly used a rifle manufactured by Smith & Wesson to carry out the shooting.
Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in April 2021 that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images. The law, which had support from Republicans and some Democrats made the first offense punishable by up to two years in prison and...
