Need A Hunting Shack? Check Out North Dakota’s Cheapest Home
Another waterfowl season is upon us in North Dakota. Tired of paying for hotels in the middle of nowhere on your hunting trips? Well, you're in luck, I have found the cheapest home for sale in all of North Dakota and it's in the heart of some of the best waterfowl hunting in all of North Dakota.
North Dakota Leads The National Charge For Lead. What?
In this case, two words are spelled the same and are pronounced differently and represent different things. From here on out "lead" will be the metal (Pb) and its usage by mankind against nature and North Dakota's persistence in keeping it that way. You can pick your poison who you want to believe as to the environmental impact of the metal lead on the environment.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
I see people dumpster diving all the time while going about my business in North Dakota. Once, I was in the middle of making several trips to the dumpster and it got to the point where I just started handing my bags to the nearby scavengers, because they were taking out my garbage immediately after I put it in the bin. -- It felt like the proper etiquette.
North Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Seems Just A Little Off
A website called Mind Your Dollars has come up with "The Most Underrated Attraction" in every state. I did a story not too long ago about "The Most Overrated Attraction" in every state and you can read all about that here. I didn't agree with that one either. When I...
This Is North Dakota’s Top-Searched True Crime Story
True crime tv is insanely popular right now. Why do you think that is? On second thought, I'm not sure I want to know the psychological explanation behind it. Personally, I think it's just curiosity. Most recently, the Netflix series on Jeffrey Dahmer is the one capturing everyone's attention... but...
Rollover Crash In North Dakota Involves Several Associates Of Musician, ‘B.o.B.’
According to KVVR, there was a car crash Monday (September, 26th) that involved people close to the musical act, "B.o.B." All of the individuals involved are from Florida and Georgia. It's said they traveled along with the musical act and were in North Dakota for a show he had performed at earlier that night at the Alerus Center.
Bismarck Bobcat Workers Just Voted To Join A UNION?
A really red state pours a little union blue into the mix. On Wednesday, the United Steelworkers (USW) announced that Bobcat's Bismarck workforce voted in favor of union representation. It was a secret election ballot involving 700 employees voting and overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. The news really caught me by surprise as North Dakota is about the most labor union resilient state in the country. Unions have been characterized as a socialist movement getting in the way of capitalism. Unlike North Dakota, unions are a voting stronghold for the Democratic party.
How Often Do North Dakotans Fake it? Sick Days That Is
Have you ever called in sick before when you weren't sick?. This is the perfect story for me this Monday as I am currently sick as a dog. This was one of those mornings where I had to mustard up everything I had just to get out of bed and into the shower.
How To Take A “Time Out” In North Dakota This Week
A gorgeous week after a chilly start to Fall last week is making now, if ever, some of the best times to get out and enjoy the 701!. The colors are changing and if you have been stuck inside that office or house, just trying to survive the daily tasks; take the time and have a break!
Fall Prep To Do Now In North Dakota
The mornings are now chilly in North Dakota with days that can still give the glimmer of summer feels. We start our days with three layers... A t-shirt, hooded sweatshirt and a light jacket for a final touch. Time to dig out the warmer leather gloves and get dirty to...
How Happy Are The Residents Of North Dakota Comparatively
How happy are you living in North Dakota? Think about your life for a moment. There are 49 other states where you can hang your hat, why did you choose North Dakota?. Maybe it's where you were born and raised and you couldn't imagine living elsewhere. Maybe you were born and raised in North Dakota like myself, moved away for a while, and realized how much you missed the state. Maybe you are a transplant and moved here for school or a job and decided to stay.
Easy Way North Dakota Households Can Save Money
We all are scraping these days. From interest rates raising to screaming headlines that another fall-out in the market is on the verge of happening... Let us be real, we all could use some easy ways that might sound like little drops in the bucket... But believe us, they ADD UP FAST when you do the math over time!
One Major Change In North Dakota’s Duck Season You Need To Know
The 2022-2023 North Dakota duck season is set to begin tomorrow Saturday, September 24th for resident hunters. The non-resident season begins a week later on Saturday, October 1st. According to a video posted by the North Dakota Game and Fish, hunters can expect to see more ducks in the skies...
3 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest in the 701
That time of year has arrived... The first REAL signs of fall... When the kegs are changed out... The Lederhosens come out... AND we salute Good Friends, Good Times and Good Beer!. Oktoberfest 2022 in North Dakota, Celebrate North Dakota and Oktoberfest, North Dakota for the beer lovers, tigger and...
Avian Influenza Confirmed In Yet Another ND County
Just when we were hoping avian influenza had flown the coop, the devastating pathogen migrated back to the state. In the Spring, avian influenza had appeared in 400 flocks in nearly 40 states. It led to the termination of over 40 million birds. Now the so-called bird flu has been detected in multiple counties in North Dakota. This is from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.
Fall Outlook On Gas Prices In North Dakota. Here We Go Again?
One of the most anticipated hunting seasons of the year opens up this weekend. The North Dakota waterfowl season is set to begin this Saturday, September 24th. All good waterfowlers know that scouting is the key to success when it comes to duck and goose hunting. Rising gas prices sure make it difficult to justify driving around looking around for ducks.
WATCH A Devils Lake North Dakota Fish Story That’s Actually True
We all have either told or been told a fish tale before. Most are an exaggeration of the truth. That's what all fishermen do right? They lie. Most of the time it involves some additional inches added on to the true size. Sounds familiar right ladies?. Well, I ran across...
North Dakota Country Fest’s 5th Artist Just Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota
This is one of those things where we like to gauge... how good or bad is our neighborhood. One way to find out is to see if there ever was a meth lab near your home. Fun Fact: Meth labs are also referred to as "Clandestine Laboratories." -- That's just a fancy way of saying secret or illicit labs.
