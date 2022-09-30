Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2
With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don't, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
ComicBook
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Stadia Player Losing 6,000 Hours Of Progress
As I’m sure you’re now aware, Google has officially announced that Stadia will shut down on 18 January, 2023. Employees reportedly found out about the closure just 45 minutes before the public. All Stadia-related hardware, games, and add-on content purchased through the Google Store will be refunded to customers. Indie developers have since taken to social media to share how the decision will impact their upcoming releases, but it’s a move that will impact players too. One Red Dead Redemption 2 player has revealed that they could lose 6,000 hours worth of progress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
One Of WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic's Most Iconic Quests Is Completely Broken
One of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's most iconic quests is not working as intended, with Blizzard advising players to steer clear until the issues are resolved. The quest in question is the Battle for the Undercity. Following the events of the game's pivotal Wrathgate cinematic,...
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold cutting back monthly games
With Xbox 360 games retired from Xbox Live Games With Gold, Microsoft is now offering subscribers just two titles per month, for Xbox One and later hardware. And if you don’t recognize October’s titles, well, you’re not alone. Next month, Games With Gold will be giving out...
Top 10 New Games of Q4 2022
Looking for the best new games to purchase this fourth quarter of 2022? Check out ClutchPoints Gamings’ Top 10 New Games of Q4 2022 here. A Plague Tale Requiem continues the story of brother-and-sister Hugo and Amicia as they discover that the refuge they thought would help keep them from danger turns out to be yet another group of people they have to run away from. They escape to an island, but wherever Hugo goes, danger and the plague follow. Pushing again the boundaries of what video games can do in telling stories, in portraying realistic graphics with realistic lighting, and in what video games can do to commandeer and program a swarm of rats in the most realistic but also the most disgusting way possible, A Plague Tale Requiem is one of the best new games coming out this fourth quarter of 2022.
Polygon
Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work
It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to peek over walls in Modern Warfare 2
With the new era of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 upon us, many players are now getting used to the new movement abilities that the developers have implemented into the 2022 version. From swimming, dolphin diving, and more, there are plenty of different options for people when traversing the...
The upcoming Xbox games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to High on Life
The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console to date, as well as featuring on our list of favourite consoles to play in 2022. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters, the good news is there is a burgeoning library of games with even more titles set to appear on the horizon.Despite this, there have still been frequent delays to games’ development, meaning some titles are still a few months away. So we’ve put together an up-to-date list of when you can play some of your favourites. Whether you’re looking for the...
happygamer.com
Some Players In Apex Legends’ Latest Limited-Time Mode LTM, Gun Run, Have Stumbled Onto An Easter Egg Involving The Stuffed Dinosaur Nessie
Some lucky players have been discovering an Easter egg involving Nessie in Gun Run, a new chaotic LTM introduced in Season 14 of Apex Legends. Even if Respawn Entertainment has added a unique heirloom for Loba in this content update for the game, Gun Run, which is part of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, is likely the major attraction.
happygamer.com
BioWare Claims It Designed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf So That Players Unfamiliar With The Series Can Still Enjoy And Appreciate The Game
BioWare has stated in a recent interview with Community Update that they are designing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with new players in mind. Dragon Age: Inquisition was released about 8 years ago, and it may be some time until the sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is released. BioWare is well aware that...
ComicBook
Apex Legends Rumor May Be Exciting News for Titanfall Fans
Apex Legends may be adding some new content that will please Titanfall fans. Apex Legends is one of the biggest games on the market right now as it is a direct competitor to Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite sharing such a big audience, it has managed to hold its own thanks to its refined gameplay that's rooted in the Titanfall universe. Following the news that Titanfall 2 didn't meet commercial standards for EA, Respawn pivoted to the battle royale genre with this free-to-play game that has managed to last an incredibly long time and stay relevant thanks to new content drops.
Polygon
Square Enix’s The DioField Chronicle is 2022’s sleeper RPG hit
Some friends and I have a saying about video games: “Less talk-y, more do-y.” It’s an extremely broad (and sometimes refutable) criticism aimed at the fact that, more often than not, video games are better when they let their gameplay speak for them. The DioField Chronicle is the latest champion of this sentiment.
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
dotesports.com
Fan’s GameCube may actually be an early Wii prototype used at E3
A Nintendo GameCube that contains an extremely early build of the Wii’s main menu has been discovered. Early on Sept. 29, Nintendo historians and preservationists Forest of Illusion shared a follow-up tweet to a two-year-old announcement detailing a 0.1 build of the Wii’s system menu that emerged as part of the Nintendo “Gigaleak” in 2020. Images of a GameCube submitted by a fan appeared to contain an extremely early version of the Wii’s main menu that might be the same as the previously-discovered 0.1 build, according to Nintendo Life.
ComicBook
Bloodborne Fans Are Baffled by Latest PlayStation Report
Bloodborne fans are completely baffled by the latest report that has come about that involves PlayStation. For years, fans of the FromSoftware action title have been making it known that they'd like to see a new remaster, remake, or PC version of the game come about. Despite these ongoing requests, PlayStation hasn't come anywhere close to making good on those asks. And while hope continues to linger, the latest news involving the PlayStation brand might be a bit too much for Bloodborne fans to handle.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok PC Release Potentially Hinted
It seems that a PC version of God of War Ragnarok could be on the horizon if a new hint is any indication. At this point in time, Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio have only committed to releasing the God of War sequel on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles when it arrives in the coming month. Much like the previous installment in the series, though, it now seems like a PC iteration could be dropping at a time further down the road.
How to Get the Goat Simulator Skin in Fortnite
Goat Simulator fans rejoice! On Sept 29 it was revealed that Pilgor, the titular Goat Simulator protagonist, will be causing havoc for players in Fortnite in the form of a new outfit. If you're looking to get this wacky goat skin, don't worry: We've got you covered. Goat Simulator 3...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Comments / 0