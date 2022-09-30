NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal

June 15, 1951 - September 25, 2022. Margaret L. (Peg) Reynolds, 71 of Lincoln, NE passed away September 25, 2022. She was born June 15, 1951, in Beatrice, NE to John and Dorothy Upton. Peg spent her younger years growing up on a farm at McCool Junction, NE. She spent her career working for various organizations and some of the favorite places she shared her talents were the York County Extension Service, First National Bank of York, the Nebraska Legislature and for the last 25 years was a Customer Service Ag Specialist for Snyder Industries in Lincoln – a career she loved so much because of all the dear friends she considered family.

