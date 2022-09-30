NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal

Read full article on original website
Lincoln product advances to finals of 'Coolest Thing' contest
A Lincoln-made product will vie for the championship of the NE Manufacturing Alliance's inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, advanced to the finals to face the Pivot Walker made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island, which beat out another Lincoln-made product, Virtual Incision's MIRA surgical robot.
Data sharing between Nebraska hospitals, UNMC expected to spur new research
OMAHA — Patients could get better-tailored care, and doctors could learn which treatments work best with certain people under a new agreement to share data from Nebraska’s 92 hospitals with researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Leaders with the Nebraska Hospital Association said the data is...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city...
Douglas County attorney candidate's affair, promotion of woman led to his ouster from firm
The Democratic candidate attempting to unseat Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has saturated Omaha with a well-funded television, radio and yard sign campaign, saying he will have a three-prong standard for leading the state’s largest group of prosecutors. Equal justice. Integrity. Transparency. With little trial and no post-law school...
Former Lincoln man in photo used in attack ad says he's been dragged into political smear
The last person Dustin Rymph expected to see in a political ad attacking a candidate running for legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln was himself. But shortly after the flyer appeared in mailboxes last week, Rymph learned a political action committee had mistaken him for his friend, George Dungan, who will face Russ Barger on Nov. 8.
Reynolds, Margaret
June 15, 1951 - September 25, 2022. Margaret L. (Peg) Reynolds, 71 of Lincoln, NE passed away September 25, 2022. She was born June 15, 1951, in Beatrice, NE to John and Dorothy Upton. Peg spent her younger years growing up on a farm at McCool Junction, NE. She spent her career working for various organizations and some of the favorite places she shared her talents were the York County Extension Service, First National Bank of York, the Nebraska Legislature and for the last 25 years was a Customer Service Ag Specialist for Snyder Industries in Lincoln – a career she loved so much because of all the dear friends she considered family.
Nebraska Beef agrees to $200K fine for misrepresenting grading records
Nebraska Beef Ltd. has entered an agreement with federal prosecutors on allegations the company misrepresented beef grading records. The Omaha meat processing company is pleading guilty and agreed to a $200,000 fine, according to the plea agreement filed in September in U.S. District Court in Omaha. The case comes on...
Nebraska reports 2 more cases of bird flu; more than 150,000 birds affected
Nebraska has reported two more cases of bird flu. One case was found in a commercial flock in York County and affected more than 159,000 game birds, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. The other case was in a backyard chicken flock in Box Butte County with fewer than 100 birds.
Eppley Airfield leaders link low survey ranking to ongoing construction
A recent survey measuring passengers’ satisfaction with North American airports found Omaha’s Eppley Airfield ranked fifth from the bottom among 18 medium-sized airports. But that ranking could be temporary as Eppley addresses its infrastructure needs. Officials say Eppley’s ranking is heavily influenced by ongoing construction projects. In...
Schroeder family opens new eatery in Shelton
SHELTON — Irma Schroeder is famous in Shelton for her potato salad. Irma has catered the beloved dish around the community for years, but now anyone can get their hands on the potato salad and much more at Shelton’s new restaurant, Get Sauced BBQ and Catering. Just like...
44-year-old Bellevue man who fatally shot his wife must spend at least 55 years in prison
BELLEVUE — A Bellevue man who fatally shot his wife will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge announced Monday. Lovell Jones Jr., 44, had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and firearm use in connection with the Jan. 22 death of his wife, 40-year-old Deyvonndra Jones.
More than 30 pounds of cocaine, pills found in I-80 traffic stop in Seward County
The Seward County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Saturday after finding more than 20 pounds of cocaine and more than 10 pounds of OxyContin during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The stop occurred at about 11 a.m. near mile marker 382 on I-80, when a deputy observed a Mercedes...
