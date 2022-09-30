ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal

By CHRIS DUNKER Lincoln Journal Star
doniphanherald.com
 4 days ago
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln product advances to finals of 'Coolest Thing' contest

A Lincoln-made product will vie for the championship of the NE Manufacturing Alliance's inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, advanced to the finals to face the Pivot Walker made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island, which beat out another Lincoln-made product, Virtual Incision's MIRA surgical robot.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Data sharing between Nebraska hospitals, UNMC expected to spur new research

OMAHA — Patients could get better-tailored care, and doctors could learn which treatments work best with certain people under a new agreement to share data from Nebraska’s 92 hospitals with researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Leaders with the Nebraska Hospital Association said the data is...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city...
NENZEL, NE
doniphanherald.com

Reynolds, Margaret

June 15, 1951 - September 25, 2022. Margaret L. (Peg) Reynolds, 71 of Lincoln, NE passed away September 25, 2022. She was born June 15, 1951, in Beatrice, NE to John and Dorothy Upton. Peg spent her younger years growing up on a farm at McCool Junction, NE. She spent her career working for various organizations and some of the favorite places she shared her talents were the York County Extension Service, First National Bank of York, the Nebraska Legislature and for the last 25 years was a Customer Service Ag Specialist for Snyder Industries in Lincoln – a career she loved so much because of all the dear friends she considered family.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Beef agrees to $200K fine for misrepresenting grading records

Nebraska Beef Ltd. has entered an agreement with federal prosecutors on allegations the company misrepresented beef grading records. The Omaha meat processing company is pleading guilty and agreed to a $200,000 fine, according to the plea agreement filed in September in U.S. District Court in Omaha. The case comes on...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Eppley Airfield leaders link low survey ranking to ongoing construction

A recent survey measuring passengers’ satisfaction with North American airports found Omaha’s Eppley Airfield ranked fifth from the bottom among 18 medium-sized airports. But that ranking could be temporary as Eppley addresses its infrastructure needs. Officials say Eppley’s ranking is heavily influenced by ongoing construction projects. In...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Schroeder family opens new eatery in Shelton

SHELTON — Irma Schroeder is famous in Shelton for her potato salad. Irma has catered the beloved dish around the community for years, but now anyone can get their hands on the potato salad and much more at Shelton’s new restaurant, Get Sauced BBQ and Catering. Just like...
SHELTON, NE

