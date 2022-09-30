ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Data shows St. Paul's basic income program helped women, people of color afford basic necessities

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od7VF_0iGsFKFy00

WCCO digital headlines: Sept. 30, 2022 01:11

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Data from St. Paul's guaranteed income program shows that funds were mostly spent on on basic necessities, and those who benefitted the most were women and people of color.

The program, which started in November 2020, provided 150 families enrolled in the city's college savings initiative with $500 a month in unconditional payments for an 18-month period.

The dashboard indicates that roughly 55% of the money was spent at discount superstores on items like food, clothes, household goods, and hygiene products. An additional 28% was spent at grocery stores, 5% was spent on transportation, and 4% went to housing and utilities costs.

Though the program did not target any particular gender or racial demographic, data shows that over 90% of the funds went to women, and 47% of participants were of mixed descent. Meanwhile 27% of the people in the program are white, 24% are African American, and 13% are Latino. The program says that guaranteed income is an effective way to improve racial and gender equity

"This movement is about investing directly in low-income children and families, and trusting them to spend it wisely," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. "I'm proud of Saint Paul's leadership in this national movement, and of these research findings which show our work is making a difference."

In June, Carter announced that the program would get a boost and would provide 333 low-income families with a combination of $500 each month for two years, and deposits of $1,000 in their child's college savings account.

The project is supported by $4 million in American Rescue Plan funds and $1 million in donations.

Comments / 6

Yvonne
4d ago

I'm a woman of color and have never heard about any such programs. Also. what people put on paper is not always necessarily true. Things I've asked for from support services I receive always say they'll look into it, yet never get back to me about it. I just bluntly asked. "did y'all disperse it amongst the employees and y'all families?" I'M TIRED OF THE SHENANIGANS!!! GAMES & LIES BEING RAN ALL OVER MY HEAD!!!😔

Reply(1)
3
Related
KAAL-TV

Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay

More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

MN announces nearly $500 in frontline worker pay, money going out soon

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will soon be getting a nearly $500 check from the state. Gov. Tim Walz announced frontline workers will get exactly $487.45 to recognize their efforts and work during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. These payments will start going out as soon as Oct. 5 and will continue through the fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Saint Paul, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota Daily

Students report feeling unsafe after 3 September bathroom break-ins

SAFE-U alerts went out to University of Minnesota students on Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 reporting incidents involving indecent conduct in a bathroom in Middlebrook Hall, the residential hall on West Bank, and a bathroom in Smith Hall, an academic building on East Bank. On Sept. 23, another SAFE-U alert...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State will start sending "hero pay" payments on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota will start sending out "hero pay" payments to frontline workers on Wednesday.Earlier this week, state officials announced 1,025,655 frontline workers will receive payments of $487.45 as a thanks for working through the pandemic.Those who opted for direct deposit will receive their payments first. Gov. Tim Walz said on Monday that workers should see those funds in their accounts in seven to 10 business days.Those who chose to receive a debit card will receive it in the mail in three to four weeks.There won't be state taxes taken out, but the federal government will take taxes out of the hero pay.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Project "Heat's On" helps homeowners in need stay warm

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Pipefitters from throughout the Twin Cities made 100 house calls Saturday but didn't earn a single dollar. Instead, union pipefitters from Minneapolis and St. Paul volunteered their time to give free furnace repairs and inspections to senior, low-income and disabled homeowners throughout the metro. "Every year, we get volunteers to basically go out and fix grandma's furnace," said Tony Poole, Business Manager at St. Paul Local Pipefitters 455. "We're just trying to give back to the community, make sure people people's furnaces and their boilers are going in their homes, so they're going for the winter."Starting in 1986,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basic Income#African American#Latino
CBS Minnesota

Dr. Scott Jensen claimed kids are using litter boxes in schools – it's an internet hoax

CNN -- The Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota repeated last week a bizarre hoax claim which has been debunked that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and are being allowed to use litter boxes to urinate in schools.Scott Jensen, the Republican candidate and a former state lawmaker, made the comments while speaking to supporters, according to a video of the event posted on Facebook."But what about education?" Jensen said. "What are we doing to our kids? Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Report: At least 26 Minnesotans died in domestic violence incidents last year

A coalition of groups working to address domestic violence in Minnesota says more than two dozen people were killed in domestic violence incidents in the state in 2021. Violence Free Minnesota issued its report on Monday. It found that of the 26 known victims, 20 were women killed by current or former intimate partners. Six others were family members or bystanders.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
tcbmag.com

Muslim Leaders Launch Incubator for Women in Nonprofits

Accelerators and incubators abound in the Twin Cities, but they tend to have a limited focus. If you’re working in tech, food science, or finance, for instance, you’ll find no shortage of programs here. But that leaves out a wide swath of enterprising individuals in other industries. That’s why Tamara Gray and Nausheena Hussain last year created a new incubator program geared toward Muslim women working in the nonprofit sector.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amid spike in motorcycle deaths, bikers advocate for safer riding

By Beret LeoneMINNEAPOLIS – Seasoned motorcyclists know the grim reality: biking, if not taken seriously, can be a dangerous sport. This year alone, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports 78 fatal crashes, up from 60 in 2021."It concerns us a lot," DPS Motorcycle Safety Coordinator Jay Bock said. "Most of those could be prevented. Most could be less severe."Bock said the spike in deaths started over the last couple of years since the pandemic hit – and it's not just motorcycle deaths, it's overall traffic fatalities."Unfortunately the things we're seeing are the things we've been seeing for several years,...
MINNESOTA STATE
alleynews.org

Nurses Go on Three-day Strike at Abbott Northwestern and Childrens Hospital

Over 15,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) went on a three-day unfair labor practices strike from September 12 to 14 at sixteen hospitals around the Twin Cities and Northern Minnesota, including two in the Phillips neighborhood. The union believes this was the largest strike of private-sector nurses in U.S. history. Nurses cited safety and short staffing as their main concerns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minn. Supreme Court orders Ramsey County to send corrected ballots after listing dead GOP candidate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After Ramsey County printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position, Minnesota's highest court has ordered new ballots be printed. The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. Peterson died in August, and the Republican Party says it submitted a certificate of nomination and affidavit confirming Hesselgrave as the replacement candidate late that month. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County. The issue was...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
95K+
Followers
24K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy