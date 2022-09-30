Read full article on original website
Lewis-Clark State Nursing Program Ranked #1 Among Idaho Four-Year Institutions for Second Year in a Row
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College’s nursing program has been ranked the best among four-year higher education institutions in Idaho for the second straight year, according to nursing advocacy organization RegisteredNursing.org. LC State’s program earned a 94.47 score out of 100 to earn the honor, which is four points higher...
Rental Scooters Potentially Coming to Lewiston
At the October 3rd City of Lewiston City Council Work Session, Public Works Director, Dustin Johnson, gave a presentation introducing the Council to E- Scooters and shared mobility programs. The presentation was prompted by a private company named Bird Rides Inc. that expressed interest in expanding into Lewiston. According to a press release ”Bird is committed to enabling a more livable, sustainable future by reducing gas-powered car trips, traffic, and carbon emissions.”
Lewis-Clark State College to Host Adult Learner Program Information Sessions in Lewiston & CDA
LEWISTON - Later this week, Lewis-Clark State College will hold informational sessions on its Adult Learner Program, which helps adults earn a college degree. The informational sessions will be held in both Coeur d'Alene and Lewiston. Each of the sessions will provide information on prior learning options, including earning credit for work experience.
Reliance Center Mobile Medical Unit to Visit Grangeville Every Other Wednesday
GRANGEVILLE - Beginning Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Reliance Center will begin offering cost free medical services in Grangeville. The Reliance Center Mobile Medical Unit will now visit Grangeville every other Wednesday, with services being offered from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. All services are free and require no income verification.
Clarkston Woman & Her Horse Darby Advance to Semi-Finals of 'America's Favorite Pet Competition'
CLARKSTON - Haleigh Lange and her 20-year-old thoroughbred Darby have advanced to the semi-finals of the 'America's Favorite Pet' online contest, and they need your help to keep moving on!. At the time of this writing, Haleigh and Darby are in fourth place. By the time voting ends on Thursday,...
'Get Out to Vote Rally' Planned for October 15 in Lewiston
LEWISTON - A rally intended to encourage voting has been set for October 15 from noon to 5:00 p.m. in Lewiston. Asotin area resident David Rudd is planning the "Get Out to Vote Rally" near the Lewiston Airport, at Bryden and 4th Street. Rudd says everyone is invited and the...
Several Prescribed Burns Scheduled on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests this Fall
KAMIAH - This fall, several prescribed burns are planned across the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, some prescribed burns may begin as early as this week if weather and fuel conditions remain favorable. “Fire plays an integral role in our environment and is a natural...
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty. In...
Demolition Begins on WSU's Johnson Hall
PULLMAN - The fourth largest structure on the Washington State University Pullman campus is coming down. After more than 60 years, demolition has begun to take down Johnson Hall. The $8 million teardown project is the school's largest-ever demolition project. Interior demolition and abatement of Johnson’s 169,000-square-foot main wing began...
750 Rainbow Trout to be Stocked into Kiwanis Park Pond Between October 3-7
LEWISTON - Between October 3-7, 2022, the Idaho Fish & Game will stock 750 catchable-sized rainbow trout into Kiwanis Park Pond in Lewiston. An additional 750 rainbow trout are also expected to be stocked into Kiwanis Park Pond later this month (October 17-21). All trout are said to be between 10-12 inches long.
Nobody Injured in Structure Fire on 2100 Block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On the morning of Saturday, October 1 at approximately 10:32 a.m., the Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 2100 block of Ripon Ave in Lewiston. The Lewiston Fire Department also received automatic aid from Clearwater Paper Fire Department and Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department.
Clarkston Mother Files Lawsuit one Year After son Fatally Shot by Boise Police
BOISE — On Oct. 27 last year, Zachary Snow contacted his mother, Melissa Walton, telling her goodbye. She immediately called 911 looking for someone to help him during his mental health crisis and informed police that Snow was unarmed, she said. Later, he was shot and killed by Boise...
Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation's 3rd Annual 'Run for the Health of It!' Family Fun Spooky Run
CLARKSTON - On Saturday, October 1, the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation will host their 3rd annual 'Run for the Health of It!' Family Fun Spooky Run fundraiser. Check-in at Hells Gate State Park will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Registration is $20 for adults (17+), and $10 for kids (ages 5-16).
Twin County United Way to Launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Free Book Program in Asotin, Nez Perce Counties
LEWISTON - On October 3, the Twin County United Way will launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library free book program in Asotin and Nez Perce counties in an effort to help pre-school children with their reading skills. Through the program, enrolled children have the opportunity to receive a free book in the mail once per month until they turn 5.
Lower Granite Dam Visitor Center Shifting to Off-Season Hours Beginning October 3
POMEROY - With the summer recreation season winding down, the Lower Granite Lock and Dam’s Visitor Center hours of operation are set to change beginning Monday, October 3. Off-season hours for the visitor center will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The visitor center will be closed on federal holidays. School, group and public tours are available by appointment.
Events planned for historic photo exhibit at WSU that features Yakima Valley farmworkers
PULLMAN - An exhibition featuring historic photos of Yakima Valley farmworkers and their lives and struggles will formally open with a reception and other events Oct. 7. “Our Stories, Our Lives: Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Migrant Labor” debuted with a soft opening in late May at Washington State University in Pullman.
Culdesac Man Found Deceased at Scene of Kettenbach Grade Fire
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., fire and medical crews were dispatched to Kettenbach Grade in Nez Perce County for reports of a controlled burn that had gotten out of control. Once arriving on scene, deputies learned that a Culdesac man had been involved in...
'Dangerous Legacy of White Male America' Author to Deliver Keynote for U of I Women’s Center’s 50th Anniversary
MOSCOW - Feminist author and race scholar Ijeoma Oluo will deliver the keynote address for the University of Idaho Women’s Center’s 50th anniversary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the ICCU Arena. A writer, speaker and self-proclaimed “internet yeller,” Oluo wrote the No. 1 New York Times bestseller,...
Fire Crews Respond to 65 Acre Wildfire on Kettenbach Grade North of Culdesac Wednesday Afternoon
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Idaho Department of Lands fire units were dispatched to the area of Kettenbach Grade approximately 2 to 3 miles northeast of Culdesac for reports of a wildland fire. As of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the fire is estimated to...
Containment of 490 Acre Wilkins Gulch Fire Burning Outside Grangeville Grows to 35%
GRANGEVILLE - Containment of the Wilkins Gulch Fire burning approximately nine miles outside of Grangeville has increased to 35% as of Wednesday afternoon, up from 15% containment that was reported earlier in the day. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire remains at approximately 490 acres in size,...
