Lewiston, ID

Big Country News

Rental Scooters Potentially Coming to Lewiston

At the October 3rd City of Lewiston City Council Work Session, Public Works Director, Dustin Johnson, gave a presentation introducing the Council to E- Scooters and shared mobility programs. The presentation was prompted by a private company named Bird Rides Inc. that expressed interest in expanding into Lewiston. According to a press release ”Bird is committed to enabling a more livable, sustainable future by reducing gas-powered car trips, traffic, and carbon emissions.”
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston, ID
Lewiston, ID
Lewiston, ID
Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

