20 years on from the release of debut album Let Go, Avril Lavigne is enjoying a nostalgic moment in the spotlight as the next generation of solo female pop-rock and pop-punk acts model themselves after her – WILLOW, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo are all fans. But global recognition was not always written in the stars for the Ontario-born church-going girl who would grow up to be Avril Lavigne. Cutting her teeth performing at country fairs at the age of 14, her first big break came in 1999, when she won a radio contest to perform with Shania Twain in front of 20,000 people.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO