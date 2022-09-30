Read full article on original website
Unearthed 1961 pictures show the Beatles before Love Me Do (and mop-tops)
Rare photos of the Beatles have been freshly unearthed, showing the band in their early days performing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club a year before dropping their debut single. The images were shared by the BBC earlier today (3 October) and are said to have been taken in July 1961, roughly a year before Ringo Starr joined the band and the release of Love Me Do.
“It made us a better band”: Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey on going acoustic for an album of unpublished Woody Guthrie songs
With more than 25 years behind them, Boston’s Dropkick Murphys are proper punk veterans. Their latest album, though, is something entirely new for the band while also trading on an act much, much older. This Machine Still Kills Facists is a collection of 10 songs based on unpublished lyrics penned by the late, great Woody Guthrie.
Shred away with the new ‘Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp’ instructional course
Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde is offering guitar players around the world a chance to learn from the master himself with the launch of his new online guitar course. The series — dubbed the Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp — includes over 12 hours of content and more than 90 individual videos across 10 sections. Joined by fellow BLS guitarist Dario Lorina, Wylde will be teaching his signature techniques like pinch harmonics and vibrato as well as many of his most famous songs and solos.
The London International Guitar Show is back for 2022
The first London International Guitar Show since 2020 is set to happen this month (October), with more than 150 exhibitors already confirmed. The event, now in its fifth year, is expecting “record-breaking numbers” of attendees after the absence of the event due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Retail will be...
The Genius Of… Let Go by Avril Lavigne
20 years on from the release of debut album Let Go, Avril Lavigne is enjoying a nostalgic moment in the spotlight as the next generation of solo female pop-rock and pop-punk acts model themselves after her – WILLOW, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo are all fans. But global recognition was not always written in the stars for the Ontario-born church-going girl who would grow up to be Avril Lavigne. Cutting her teeth performing at country fairs at the age of 14, her first big break came in 1999, when she won a radio contest to perform with Shania Twain in front of 20,000 people.
Look as if you’re fresh off the Crazy Train with Ozzy’s new makeup collection
Have you ever wished you could look like you’ve come straight off the set of a Black Sabbath music video? Or ever wanted to recreate the heavy metal image created by the Prince of Darkness himself? Well, it seems as though those dreams are now more accessible than ever with the launch of a new Ozzy Osbourne makeup collection.
Watch: Previously unseen footage of the Beatles released following censorship lawsuit
Previously unseen footage of the Beatles has been released, over half a century since it was first filmed – showing the band performing during their sole visit to Japan in 1966. Until now, most videos of the band’s 1966 tour of Japan were inaccessible to the public. However, following...
John Mayer fanboys over Sam Fender: “This guy keeps knocking me out”
John Mayer is the latest musician to fall to the Geordie charms of indie singer-songwriter Sam Fender. Last weekend, Mayer posted a screenshot of Fender’s 2021 title track Seventeen Going Under to his personal Instagram story, alongside a series of captions showering praises on the British artist and his music.
7 things about Alter Bridge’s gear that you probably didn’t know
With Alter Bridge’s seventh studio album Pawns & Kings almost here, we chat to guitarists Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti about some of the obscure gear they’ve used to sculpt their tone over the years. Here are seven things about Alter Bridge’s gear that you probably didn’t know.
