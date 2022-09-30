ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Is Minnesota's Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4sko_0iGsEfUU00
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of Minnesota can be found at Liv Tru Nutrition located in Minneapolis. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Bahama Mama. This shop also has an abundance of healthy and delicious teas in addition to a few shakes.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"This self-described "nutrition club" focuses on overall health with lots of protein-packed, low-cal shakes, like the Bahama Mama, as well as a line of invigorating teas."

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Smoothies#Food Drink#Best Smoothie Shop#Liv Tru Nutrition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
boreal.org

Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022

The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

Ed Sheeran Is Headed To Michigan For The First Time In Five Years

Ed Sheeran has just announced he's coming to Michigan for the first time in five years. It is also the first time Sheeran has toured in the United States in five years. The last time the "Shape of You" singer performed in Michigan was on September 8, 2018, at Ford Field. Now, Sheeran is scheduled to bring his "The Mathematics" stadium tour to Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, July 15, 2023. In addition, Khalid is slated to open for him.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Oct. 7-9)

(FOX 9) - Fall is in full swing! Check out one of the many local festivals this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The 12th annual Twin Cities Oktoberfest takes place this weekend. Several local beer and cider companies will provide a total of 20 different beverages. Traditional German food from local vendors will also be available at the event.
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

178K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy