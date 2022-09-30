ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Is Nebraska's Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtZ7B_0iGsEYGH00
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of Nebraska can be found at Ignite Nutrition located in Seward. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Strawberries and Cream Smoothie. In addition to a plethora of healthy smoothies, the staff at Ignite nutrition also received rave reviews.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"Locals rave about the friendly staff at Ignite, as well as the healthy shakes like the Strawberries and Cream, with one writing, "I come here every day!'"

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seward, NE
Lifestyle
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
City
Seward, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Smoothies#Strawberries And Cream#Food Drink#Coffee Info#Food Stall Info#Best Smoothie Shop#Ignite Nutrition
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
ALBION, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project

ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players

Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit

OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
OMAHA, NE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

178K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy