This Is Ohio's Best Smoothie Shop

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of Ohio can be found at Ritual located in Cleveland. Eat This Not That recommended trying the #5 Blend smoothie.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"Ritual promises that its clean, dairy-free smoothies will help increase energy and immunity, and help keep your skin clear. Locals love the #5 blend, loaded with almond milk, cashew milk, banana, cacao nibs, adaptogen shrooms, cinnamon, hemp seed, himalayan salt, cacao butter, coconut manna, vanilla, and lucuma."