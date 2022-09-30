ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 4

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7Az8_0iGsER5C00

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 4's action against the Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) will attempt to defend their home turf once again this weekend as they host the AFC South division rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off of their first wins of the season last week after a winless pair of weeks. While they're both riding a high, the Colts should have vengeance on their mind as Tennessee swept Indy last year.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Titans

  • Date/Time: Sun., Oct. 2, at 1:00pm ET
  • Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Television: FOX Sports — Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color), Kristina Pink (sideline)
  • Stream: FuboTV
  • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
  • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color)
  • On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

Aside from the normal entertainment that usually stems from this series, it's an intriguing matchup between two quarterbacks who can really catch fire in Matt Ryan and Ryan Tannehill. However, the real showdown is between two players who won't even be on the field together in running backs Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, widely considered to be the two best backs in the NFL.

Sunday also features a pair of opportunistic defenses that can make offenses pay for careless mistakes. That issue has plagued the Colts so far this season so they'll need to try and play as clean of a game as possible.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Mark Schlereth
Person
Rick Venturi
Person
Kirk Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Afc South#Fox Sports#Espn Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy