How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 4

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 4's action against the Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) will attempt to defend their home turf once again this weekend as they host the AFC South division rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off of their first wins of the season last week after a winless pair of weeks. While they're both riding a high, the Colts should have vengeance on their mind as Tennessee swept Indy last year.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Titans

Date/Time: Sun., Oct. 2, at 1:00pm ET

Sun., Oct. 2, at 1:00pm ET Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium Television: FOX Sports — Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color), Kristina Pink (sideline)

FOX Sports — Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color), Kristina Pink (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

Aside from the normal entertainment that usually stems from this series, it's an intriguing matchup between two quarterbacks who can really catch fire in Matt Ryan and Ryan Tannehill. However, the real showdown is between two players who won't even be on the field together in running backs Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, widely considered to be the two best backs in the NFL.

Sunday also features a pair of opportunistic defenses that can make offenses pay for careless mistakes. That issue has plagued the Colts so far this season so they'll need to try and play as clean of a game as possible.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .