Read full article on original website
Related
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
bkreader.com
Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation
An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
longisland.com
Long Island's Original Tiki Restaurant Subject of New Memoir
While other children enjoyed sleep-overs, summer camps, and sports activities growing up, Debbie Chinn’s childhood in Syosset, New York, was spent at The House of Mah Jong, her family’s Chinese restaurant. She entered the workforce at the age of three, selling cigarettes, and by six, was promoted to inserting umbrellas into cherries and pineapple slices for an assortment of exotic drinks while sitting on a bar stool. As the family business grew in popularity and fame, she was thrust into the land of the South Seas as the restaurant evolved into a Polynesian nightclub with floor shows, an ubiquitous dining experience in the 1960’s and 70’s. Chinn became an exotic hula and sword dancer performing weekly at nights after a full day at middle school and then high school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
Laundromat Opens on Depot Road
The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
RELATED PEOPLE
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. Road: Garden City South 9/11 hero honored with street renaming
Roxbury Road South was renamed in memory of FDNY Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. – the block he grew up on.
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
Riverhead Country Fair returns Sunday, Oct. 9 with contests, carnival, food and vendors
The Riverhead Country Fair will return to downtown Riverhead on Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair, a local favorite and one of the largest in New York State, features craft vendors, food, carnival rides and midway games. Live entertainment and local craft spirits and beverages will be available throughout the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend
Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers’ chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
East Patchogue community raises funds for thrift store that was robbed
An East Patchogue thrift store that prides itself on helping the community was robbed earlier this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 29, 2022: Jane Coffee, CSI math professor, educational innovator, inspiring teacher, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Math professor, educational innovator, inspiring teacher, and director of the Teacher Education Honors Academy (“TEHA” or, more popularly, the “Teacher Academy”) at the College of Staten Island, Jane Coffee died on September 23, 2022 of cancer. She leaves behind her husband, John C. Coffee (“Jack”), a law professor at Columbia University Law School, and her daughter, Megan Purcell Coffee, a medical doctor and researcher specializing in infectious disease. Born in 1944, Jane Coffee was the daughter of James Purcell and Margaret Donovan Purcell; she grew up in Meriden, Connecticut, was valedictorian at Orville H. Platt High School, and won a scholarship to Smith College, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude in mathematics. On graduation from Penn in 1970, she began a 52-year marriage to Jack and joined the faculty of the College of Staten Island (“CSI”), the CUNY college on Staten Island. Eventually, she would serve as the Chair of its Mathematics Department for over a decade, while also winning that school’s “Best Teacher Award.” Read the full obit on SILive.
Comments / 0