Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
nbcboston.com
Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont
Vermont this weekend became the latest state in New England where people can legally buy marijuana in stores. Recreational marijuana was legalized in the Green Mountain State in October 2020, after Gov. Phil Scott let a bill become law without his signature, but retail sales began Saturday. The drug was already approved for medical use.
iheart.com
House On Sale In Weare, N.H. Features Serial Killer Figure In Zillow Post
WEARE, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Zillow listing out of Weare, New Hampshire is seemingly playing "Where's Waldo?" with a horrifying twist. Instead of Waldo, a man dressed like the fictional character of Michael Myers from the Halloween movie series is hiding (sometimes in plain sight) in virtually every photo of the home on sale.
Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
Destination Maine: These Photos Are Why You Have To Visit Wallingford’s
This weekend, I brought my family, my son and wife to Wallingford's Orchard for our very first visit this fall! Maine offers so many lovely orchards and farms for us to experience and this is one of our favorites. It was also very apparent that everyone else loves this orchard because it was packed!
TODAY.com
‘Halloween’ villain Michael Myers haunts New Hampshire home in viral real estate listing
A local real estate professional in New Hampshire caught the attention of thousands by including a special guest in his recent listing. While the home that Tommy Bolduc listed in Weare, N.H. appears charming at first glance, upon further inspection there is one scary addition sprinkled throughout the photos: a person dressed as the iconic horror character, Michael Myers.
‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont
Tiny homes, rehabilitated rentals, investment properties and counterproductive tax structures were all on the agenda at a town hall this week. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont.
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 1-2, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The annual BioBlitz dawn-to-dusk biological survey is back at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with Seacoast Science Center naturalists to explore...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
AOL Corp
Massachusetts homeowner kills black bear, says it was eating goats and chickens
They couldn’t bear it anymore. A Massachusetts resident shot and killed a bear that was eating pet goats and chickens, according to state police. Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the Friday morning incident in Middleton, local NBC affiliate WBTS reported. The cops said the bear was caught eating goats on Thursday night and chickens on Friday morning.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire natives in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. The powerful storm was more damaging in some areas than others, and Granite Staters who spoke with News 9 had a wide range of experiences during the storms and aftermath.
Ed Sheeran Coming To New England In 2023
Earlier today (October 3rd), Ed Sheeran announced he was going to be hitting the road for a 21 date North American stadium tour in the summer of 2023. He's calling it the "Plus Minus Equals Division Times" tour. It will get kicked off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on...
Investigators seek cause of fire at New Hampshire strip mall
NASHUA, N.H. — Investigators in the New Hampshire city of Nashua are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a strip mall, the fire department said in a Saturday news release. The fire in the building on Amherst Street that contained a number of businesses...
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below
HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
