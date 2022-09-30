Read full article on original website
Related
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Build a Professional Network on LinkedIn
Anyone serious about networking has heard of LinkedIn—the world's largest professional network, with over 850 million members. Professionals from all walks of life use it to connect with colleagues, potential employers, and experts in their field. While the reach of LinkedIn is undeniable, simply signing up does not guarantee...
makeuseof.com
How to Write a Tech Resume (With a Sample)
Getting a job in the tech industry is not rocket science, especially when you have the skills for your dream position. However, having the skills is not enough; you must convince the hiring manager that you are the best. And your tech resume is your best bet to prove your worth.
technewstoday.com
How to Sort Gmail by Date on Any Device
If you want to boost your productivity, one tip is to cut down time on useless tasks, like sorting through each individual email. With the tools that Gmail offers, you can quickly divide emails based on the dates. Depending on your requirement, there are multiple methods you can apply to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Rotate Text and Images in Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is one of the most popular presentation platforms available, and that's for good reason. There’s so much you can do on PowerPoint to ensure that you get your message across the way you intend to. When you’re working on a presentation, texts and images don’t always have...
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways You Can Deal With the Raspberry Pi Shortage
There is currently a global shortage of Raspberry Pis. Unapproved resellers are capturing a decent slice of the single-board computer market for vast margins due to unavailability from official retailers. This is bad news for anyone who has been looking to get their hands on a Raspberry Pi at a reasonable price.
makeuseof.com
What Is Harly Malware on the Google Play Store?
It's a common misconception that if you exclusively use Google's Play store to install apps onto your Android phone, the company will keep you safe from criminals and scammers who are desperate to steal your money. The reality is that, while it's possible for Google to check the behavior of all Play Store apps, it doesn't. Millions of devices could be affected by malware.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Enlarge Image Thumbnails in Google Chrome, Edge, and Firefox
A thumbnail is a reduced-size copy of an image. Many websites and search engines include small thumbnails for showing image previews. For example, a Google image search displays thumbnail previews for pictures that are somewhat bigger on their websites. As thumbnails are typically quite small, it would be good if...
daystech.org
Twitter is rolling out a refreshed user interface for DMs on Android • TechCrunch
The refresh additionally brings an improved composer, in addition to higher tweet forwarding, context for message requests and clearer learn receipts. The social community can be introducing enhancements to the interface’s scrolling efficiency and responsiveness. Now, when Android customers open their DMs, they are going to now not see...
makeuseof.com
Top 4 Methods on How To Unlock a Disabled iPhone 14
Disabling an iPhone is a simple matter of entering an incorrect password too many times. There are loads of situations that can lead to this outcome, but the “iPhone is Disabled” error message will always be the same. Getting back into your device is the priority, but how...
Google tests ditching full-screen view for Discover and Search results
Google, like all big tech companies, seems to feel that experimentation is the best way to improve the experience customers have with its products and services. The company regularly changes things in apps like YouTube, Gmail, and even the Discover feed. In its newest experiment, Google is using card-style pop-ups to open articles from Discover instead of fullscreen previews we've grown used to.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn On Voice Access in Windows 11
The voice access feature belongs to the accessibility tools family of Windows and allows users to control their computers using just their voice. For instance, you can open new apps, close some, and navigate through them using spoken commands. Let's explore the different methods of enabling voice access on Windows...
makeuseof.com
How to Fetch Data From Instagram Using Python
Instagram is one of the most popular social media sites with billions of users. Everyone from students to celebrities has Instagram accounts. The public data from Instagram can be of immense value to businesses, marketers, and individuals. Anyone can use this data to perform data analysis, target marketing, and generate insights.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Encrypted Passwords in Shell Scripts on Linux
Bash scripts are an important part of a system administrator's job. They allow you to automate both mundane and critical tasks. One of the best things with scripts is that they can run independently without human intervention, but sometimes it can be challenging to automate tasks that require user passwords. Let's look at how you can securely automate scripts that require passwords without compromising security.
makeuseof.com
A Guide to Using JSON in Go
JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is a highly versatile and vastly popular data format. It is often used for communication between web apps and also as a convenient way to store large amounts of structured application data. JSON is so useful that almost all modern programming languages provide built-in support for...
makeuseof.com
How to Upload Images in Node.js Using Multer
There are three main ways of handling file uploads in Node.js: saving the images directly to your server, saving the image’s binary data or base64 string data to your database, and using Amazon Web Service (AWS) S3 buckets to save and manage your images. Here you will learn how...
Google Calendar's new keyboard shortcuts might not be for you, but they are very important
Android phones are accessible to people across a wide price range, from budget handsets going for a few hundred dollars to flagships for more than a thousand. Thanks to Google’s efforts, Android is also evolving into a more accessible platform for people with disabilities. The company’s newest effort extends beyond the OS and into its web services. Google Calendar is getting keyboard shortcuts that verbally announce specific details for events.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Virtual DJ Applications for Windows 10
Where are different reasons why you might require DJ software on your Windows 10 PC. It might be to liven up a little get-together with close friends or make some money working as a DJ, either as a side gig or a full-time job. Whatever your reason for requiring DJ...
Do we really need another blockchain?
A blockchain backed by vets of Facebook's crypto project offers promising possibilities.
Comments / 1