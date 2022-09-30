Read full article on original website
How to Charge Your DualSense Controller While Your PS5 Is in Rest Mode
When you are deep in an epic boss battle, the last thing you want is for your controller to die and take your character with it. By default, the PS5 won't charge your DualSense controller while it’s in Rest Mode. But when your PS5 is working hard, so are you, and you’re going to need your controller to be on your side.
How to Unblur the Sign-In Screen and Enjoy the View on Windows 10 and 11
As a Windows user, you'd probably be signing in to your PC a few times every day. It's the beginning of working, connecting, enjoying, or achieving whatever you want in your computing lifestyle. And if the fuzzy sign-in screen doesn't seem like a good start, there are ways you can...
How to Connect Your Joy-Cons to Steam
If you've been keen to use your Joy-Cons to play games on Steam, you are in luck! Five long years after the Nintendo Switch's release, Steam has finally revealed that it is now compatible with Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. So if you've got a Steam game with multiplayer written all over...
How to Create and Edit Tables in Google Docs
Google Docs is a versatile platform that offers a wide range of features for users, where inserting tables is just one of the many things you can execute on Google Docs. Thanks to the tables feature, Google Docs is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to analyze, create well-designed documents, or perform data visualizations. Here, in this guide, you'll find how to create and edit tables in Google Docs so that you can keep your data organized and easy to read. Let’s find out how!
6 Ways to Fix “An Error Occurred While Internet Connection Sharing Was Being Enabled” Error on Windows
The Windows Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) tool is quite awesome. It allows you to share an internet connection with other devices on a Local Area Network (LAN). However, you might often run into issues while using this tool. For example, you might have recently seen an error message that reads, “An error occurred while Internet Connection Sharing was being enabled.”
6 Tips and Tricks to Make the Most Out of the Mail App on Mac
Mail is one of the most powerful apps you can use on your Mac. This app can help you manage all your email accounts and messages with just a few clicks. Of course, you need to know how to use the app properly. Keep reading to find out the best...
How to Remove Activation Lock on iPhone Without Previous Owner
The iPhone 14 was just released, which means that the second-hand market is brimming with older iPhone models, much as it happens after every new Apple release. Well, if you end up buying one of these iPhones and find out that it's stuck in iCloud Activation Lock, you need to figure out a way to use the phone. Thankfully, there are ways to remove the activation lock without the previous owner's help.
5 Ways to Turn Sticky Keys On or Off on Windows 11
You might be aware that Windows has inbuilt accessibility features. They make the computer easier to see, hear, use, and personalize for persons with impairments or special abilities. One such feature is Sticky Keys which makes your PC keyboard easier to use. If you or a loved one would want...
Could an Upcoming Google Chrome Update Break Your Ad Blocker?
Your favorite browser extensions might stop working soon, thanks to a big change Google is making to Chrome. This may severely limit the capabilities of "content blocker" extensions—including ad blockers and security extensions—that stop ads, trackers, and malware from loading in your browser. It won't just affect Google...
6 Ways to Fix “The Item That This Shortcut Refers to Has Been Changed or Moved” Error on Windows
You might often access your Windows apps by using the relevant shortcut icons. But one day, you click a shortcut icon and see an error message that reads, “The item that this shortcut refers to has been changed or moved.”. What causes this issue, and how do you resolve...
6 Ways to Fix a Windows Device That’s Stuck in Hibernate or Sleep Mode
You’re using your Windows device and then decide to take a break. So, you put the device into the “sleep” or “hibernate” mode. But now, the device is suddenly stuck, and your screen is blank! No matter which button you press, nothing happens. And even when you click your mouse, the screen won’t turn on.
Chrome 106 Has Arrived: What's New in the Update?
As announced on September 27, Google Chrome has released yet another update. As part of Google Chrome's four-week release cycle of updates to give you a better browsing experience, version 106 is now available. At the moment, the new features in Google Chrome 106 are hidden behind experimental flags, and...
Debian Makes Major Change, Will Include Non-Free Firmware in Future Installers
The Debian project is making a major change to how it handles proprietary software in the next version. Debian 12's installer will feature proprietary firmware in order to make installation easier with Wi-Fi adapters. Debian Community Votes to Include Non-free Firmware. The move is a compromise to have Debian run...
Linux 6.0 Lands While Linus Teases Major Change in Next Version
The latest version of the Linux kernel has arrived with the usual batch of hardware updates. The latest version doesn't include any major changes, but Linus Torvalds signaled an upcoming addition of code written in Rust in the next version. No Major Changes, But "Core New Things" on the Horizon.
