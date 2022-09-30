Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
WJAC TV
Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival
The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
He ‘fell in love’ with Bellefonte, now he opened his own independent record shop
“I fell in love with the downtown Bellefonte area. I just like the small town vibe, the red brick,” the first-time business owner said.
thebablueprint.com
POWER OF 3: Best places for Bellwoodians to eat
Hello and welcome back to the Power of Three. Today I am going to name 3 of the best places to eat in or around Bellwood. I will base my selection on three thing food, service, wait time. 1: Irvin’s on Main. Irvin’s is a classic. It is located...
State College
Pumpkins Fly at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
The community can participate in free family fun, support a local fire department, and watch pumpkins take flight at the annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 22. Inspired by pumpkin launches he had seen on television, fire company supporting member and former executive committee...
State College
Mimi Concludes Her Lunch Column with Words of Wisdom, Thanks
When Town&Gown celebrated its 30th anniversary in January 1996, Mimi Barash Coppersmith started her column Lunch with Mimi to feature notable people at Penn State and in the community. That first issue featured former State College mayor Arnold Addison. Each month since then, for more than two and a half decades, she has sat down with various people from all walks of life and backgrounds, capturing the history of Happy Valley.
State College
PSU’s Original Groundskeeper: William G. Waring
As students hurry through campus on their way to class, it’s easy to miss the natural beauty of Penn State’s grounds. From the Old Main Lawn at University Park, to the pond at Altoona campus, to the Arboretum at Behrend, a tradition of excellence in agriculture, landscaping, and design serves as a point of pride for Penn Staters past and present. This tradition, which has permeated the entire Penn State family of campuses, began at the beginning: the Farmers’ High School, and William G. Waring.
Coming this October to the Pajama Factory...
Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...
State College
Making New Memories at Camp Golden Pond
Starting at their first Daisy troop meeting, Girl Scouts are taught to “make new friends but keep the old. One is silver, and the other’s gold.” No words rang truer when the time came for local Girl Scouts and troop leaders to partner with community members to keep an old friend, their beloved Golden Pond camp, as a Girl Scout treasure after it was closed down.
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
State College
Discovery Space Opens New Weather Exhibit
Discovery Space hopes to inspire the next generation of meteorologists with its latest installation. On Wednesday, the science museum, located at 1224 N. Atherton St. in State College, held a grand opening for a new state-of-the-art weather exhibit. A full slate of gadgets and gizmos will help children learn about meteorology through five different stations. The exhibit focuses on concepts including severe weather, temperature, precipitation and wind, all powered by AccuWeather maps and data.
Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers
Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
Devyn Ford No Longer With Penn State's Program
Coach James Franklin said the running back has left the team.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style
James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
Want to buy beer at Beaver Stadium? Here’s how much it will cost you.
For the first time in Beaver Stadium history, fans will be able to grab a brew inside the stadium. After a 28-5 vote in September, the Penn State board of trustees officially approved beer sales to the general public at football games, announcing that the policy would begin for the October 1 game against Northwestern.
Driver never hit brakes after killing central Pa. woman at N.J. car show, boyfriend says
A Carlisle woman killed by a speeding driver while on vacation in New Jersey will be laid to rest Monday. Lindsay “Linz” Kay Weakland had just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey with boyfriend Alper Balken, 20, on Sept. 24 when a car struck and killed her as she crossed a street.
Here’s who you named the Centre Daily Times’ Boys and Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 20-27
Penns Valley football’s Miles Brooks finished second in the boys’ poll.
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
Onward State
Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance
Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
A Pa. man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.
Everything James Franklin said after sloppy Penn State win over Northwestern
Penn State improved to 5-0 for a second straight season Saturday with a 17-7 victory over Northwestern. Ranked 11th in the AP Top 25 poll and considered a 25-point favorite, the Nittany Lions survived five turnovers and have plenty to work on heading into an open week on the schedule.
