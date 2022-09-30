ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival

The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
GALLITZIN, PA
thebablueprint.com

POWER OF 3: Best places for Bellwoodians to eat

Hello and welcome back to the Power of Three. Today I am going to name 3 of the best places to eat in or around Bellwood. I will base my selection on three thing food, service, wait time. 1: Irvin’s on Main. Irvin’s is a classic. It is located...
BELLWOOD, PA
State College

Pumpkins Fly at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival

The community can participate in free family fun, support a local fire department, and watch pumpkins take flight at the annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 22. Inspired by pumpkin launches he had seen on television, fire company supporting member and former executive committee...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Bellefonte, PA
State
Montana State
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
State College

Mimi Concludes Her Lunch Column with Words of Wisdom, Thanks

When Town&Gown celebrated its 30th anniversary in January 1996, Mimi Barash Coppersmith started her column Lunch with Mimi to feature notable people at Penn State and in the community. That first issue featured former State College mayor Arnold Addison. Each month since then, for more than two and a half decades, she has sat down with various people from all walks of life and backgrounds, capturing the history of Happy Valley.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

PSU’s Original Groundskeeper: William G. Waring

As students hurry through campus on their way to class, it’s easy to miss the natural beauty of Penn State’s grounds. From the Old Main Lawn at University Park, to the pond at Altoona campus, to the Arboretum at Behrend, a tradition of excellence in agriculture, landscaping, and design serves as a point of pride for Penn Staters past and present. This tradition, which has permeated the entire Penn State family of campuses, began at the beginning: the Farmers’ High School, and William G. Waring.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Coming this October to the Pajama Factory...

Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

Making New Memories at Camp Golden Pond

Starting at their first Daisy troop meeting, Girl Scouts are taught to “make new friends but keep the old. One is silver, and the other’s gold.” No words rang truer when the time came for local Girl Scouts and troop leaders to partner with community members to keep an old friend, their beloved Golden Pond camp, as a Girl Scout treasure after it was closed down.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Good Food#Food Truck#Beer#Food Drink#Pleasant Gap#Red Horse Tavern#Axemann Brewery#The Smokey Axe Grille
State College

Discovery Space Opens New Weather Exhibit

Discovery Space hopes to inspire the next generation of meteorologists with its latest installation. On Wednesday, the science museum, located at 1224 N. Atherton St. in State College, held a grand opening for a new state-of-the-art weather exhibit. A full slate of gadgets and gizmos will help children learn about meteorology through five different stations. The exhibit focuses on concepts including severe weather, temperature, precipitation and wind, all powered by AccuWeather maps and data.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers

Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style

James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO

Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance

Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy