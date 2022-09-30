Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Bail Continued For Westerly Man In Massachusetts Crash
The one-hundred-thousand dollars has been continued for a driver accused of crashing into a group of motorcyclists in Franklin County. Ryan O'Farrell of Westerly, Rhode Island faces numerous charges, including operating under the influence of drugs, for the crash on Route 10 in Northfield, Massachusetts. A Superior Court judge reaffirmed...
iheart.com
Two More Shootings Linked To Wanted California Serial Killer
Authorities in California have linked two more shootings to a serial killer responsible for five other deaths. Both shootings occurred in April 2021, over one year before the previous five murders happened. The first shooting happened on April 10, 2021, when an unidentified 40-year-old was fatally shot in Oakland. Six...
iheart.com
Governor Responds To Death Of Texas National Guard Soldier
A Texas National Guard soldier is dead near the border of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The body was discovered near his post south of Eagle Pass. The soldier was reportedly on duty at the time patrolling the border as part of the state-funded Operation Lone Star. The soldier's name and hometown haven't yet been disclosed.
iheart.com
Migrants Who Were Bussed To NYC Are Headed To Florida For Hurricane Cleanup
Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.
iheart.com
West Michigan teenager found in North Carolina, man arrested
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County authorities are seeking charges against a 19-year-old New York man for allegedly taking a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was found yesterday after the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons advisory. Both bought bus tickets...
iheart.com
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
iheart.com
State To Send Child Tax Credits To Rhode Island Families
By the end of the day today we are expecting the state to begin sending out child tax credit payments for more than 115 thousand families across the state. The state is able to pay for the program because of the huge tax surplus last year and because of federal pandemic relief monies.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
A regional grocery store is being credited as the best in Alabama. Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Renfroe's Market as the top choice for Alabama. "Alabama-based Renfore's Market has six stores in the state and is famed for excellent...
iheart.com
Florida gas tax holiday - Do stations have to pass along the savings?
Far more predictable than the winds and flooding rains from Hurricane Ian-the scam artists who have descended on Central Florida in the wake of the storm. We'll give you the latest on. the schemes to watch out for and ask our listeners whether they've been targeted. We've already had a...
iheart.com
Firefighters Rescue 84 Year Old Man After Fall In Northampton
The Northampton Fire Department extricated an elderly man after he fell down a steep embankment on Monday night. Police had been dispatched to a residence on South Street to help locate a resident's missing husband who had gone on a walk with their dog. They found the 84-year-old man in...
iheart.com
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The Arizona Department of Transportation recently posted a throwback photo that shows what a stretch of Interstate 10 looked like in 1966. 12 News reported that the area of I-10 near Broadway Road now has bustling business buildings where stretches of farm land used to lie. The stretch of interstate...
iheart.com
The top five finalists for Iowa's Best Tenderloin 2022 have been released
For two decades, Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest has been drawing attention from connoisseurs near and far. After all, the coveted title is highly sought after in what many consider the heart of tenderloin country. Our friends at the The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) have released the...
iheart.com
'Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay' Opening First Arizona Location
Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to Arizona. "Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay" is set to open its first Valley location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early in 2023. ABC 15 reported that the chain is slated to open in Q1 of 2023. The eatery will be located...
iheart.com
Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening 1st Arizona Locaion
Another Nashville hot chicken restaurant is making its way to Arizona. AZ Central reported that Angry Chickz, a California-based chain, will open its first location in Arizona on Friday, October 7th at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located in Glendale at the corner of Bell Road and 51st Avenue.
