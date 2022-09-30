Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail. James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.
13abc.com
Driver splits car and pole in half
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
13abc.com
TPD: Man murders mother, burns her body
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is charged with murdering his mother and setting her body on fire, according to court records. Travis J Lewton, 31, attacked his mother, Nancy Lewton, 71, when she came home by choking her, court documents allege. After she stopped breathing, Lewton admitted to “taking her body down in the ravine behind his house, stuffing her in a sewer pipe, and setting her on fire,” court records show.
13abc.com
Structure fire on April Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire on April Drive around 5 p.m. According to TFRD Battalion Chief, it was a small exterior fire of a garage. The fire got up into the eves and attics, but there is minimal damage.
13abc.com
Structure fire on Marne Avenue, TFRD reports vacancy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the 1700 block of Marne Avenue early this morning around 4 a.m. TFRD confirmed that the house was vacant and neighbors said the owners moved out a couple of weeks ago. The cause of the fire is...
Child arrested after threatening Ohio family with scissors
A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.
Man with 'loaded firearm', knife arrested outside Autism Model School Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police responded to a call from the Autism Model School in north Toledo. According to a report, school officials told police a man was on school property attempting to enter the building. They also stated he had a large knife hanging out of his pocket.
huroninsider.com
Woman, daughter accused of assaulting neighbor over football
SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were charged Tuesday after they allegedly assault their neighbor, who was asking that her son’s football be returned. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at an Olds Street house for a report of a...
Ohio man dies while in school drop-off line, found hours later
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man’s body, parked in a vehicle at a Toledo elementary school drop-off line, went unnoticed for at least six hours, his family said. According to WTOL, Dale Garrett walked his girlfriend’s grandson into Longfellow Elementary School and then returned to his vehicle parked in the area for drop-offs on Sept. 19.
sent-trib.com
Grand jury hands down 28 indictments
A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
13abc.com
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
13abc.com
TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A multi-story building caught on fire in East Toledo Friday night. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on the 2100 block of Front Street,. According to the Battalion Chief, someone came into Station 13 telling them about the fire down the street.
Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month
TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man says he left 2-year-old son, child’s mother on side of I-75 the day they disappeared 41 years ago
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – The father of a 2-year-old boy said he abandoned his son and the child’s mother on the side of I-75 just north of Toledo, Ohio before they vanished. That was 41 years ago. Foul play is suspected in the Aug. 31, 1981, disappearance of...
13abc.com
USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder. LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is...
wktn.com
One Person Injured in Findlay Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
sent-trib.com
Attempted murder charges dismissed in BG shooting case
Charges of attempted murder against a Toledo man accused of being involved in a downtown Bowling Green shooting have been dismissed. Javen McIntoush, 20, was transported from jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. “We have come to an agreement as it relates to...
13abc.com
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
